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'What can you say?' - Frank Lampard reacts to Man City guilty verdict as Coventry boss reflects on time at Etihad
Lampard remains cautious following verdict
Lampard has opted for a measured approach when discussing the recent news regarding Manchester City's financial misconduct, which saw the Premier League giants found guilty of serious breaches before launching an immediate appeal. The independent commission ruled that City arranged 'sham' contracts with several commercial partners between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons as part of a 'disguised funding scheme' to artificially inflate the club's revenues by £830m. However, City have firmly maintained their innocence, describing the judgement as mere 'opinion' that contains 'clear material errors, of law, principle and fact' while declaring the verdict unsafe.
The former England midfielder acknowledged the gravity of the situation but noted that the ongoing legal process limits what can be said publicly. 'We've all seen the news, it's obviously big news, Man City are appealing,' Lampard stated. 'I guess my reaction is that, right? What can you say when an appeal is going on? I'm not inside the story, I'm outside it completely. I played for Man City a long time ago now, for one year. We'll wait and see what the result of the appeal is and onwards. I don't know the timelines at all.'
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Respect for Maresca amid uncertainty
Despite the cloud hanging over his former employers, Lampard was quick to offer his support to fellow manager Enzo Maresca. The former Chelsea boss succeeded Pep Guardiola at Manchester City this summer and has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, sitting top of the Premier League table with a maximum 15 points. The current City hierarchy and coaching staff now face the difficult task of maintaining performance levels on the pitch while the club's legal battles dominate the headlines.
'I'm outside the loop,' Lampard explained when the conversation turned to the potential impact on City's competitive season. 'I have this job and my, not problems, but things I need to work on and I always respect a manager for whatever situation, there are a lot of things you don't know. This is obviously something we do know but they are obviously a huge football club now, a huge squad of quality players, so we will see.'
Tracing the Etihad connection
Lampard's link to the blue half of Manchester remains one of the more unique chapters in Premier League history. After being unveiled as a New York City FC player in July 2014 ahead of the 2015 MLS campaign, the midfielder initially joined City on what was framed as a short-term loan for the 2014-15 season.
That temporary arrangement soon turned into a longer stay, however, as his spell at the Etihad Stadium was extended through to the end of the campaign. The situation generated significant controversy when it emerged he had only signed a non-binding commitment with the American club rather than a formal contract.
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Final playing years and retirement
During his stint in Manchester, Lampard proved he still had plenty to offer at the highest level. He managed to record eight goals and three assists across 38 appearances in all competitions.
The veteran midfielder eventually made the move to New York City FC, where he spent two seasons in Major League Soccer. His time in the United States was productive, as he netted 15 goals in 31 games before his contract expired in November 2016 and he retired months later.
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