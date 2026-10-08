'What can you say?' - Frank Lampard reacts to Man City guilty verdict as Coventry boss reflects on time at Etihad

Lampard has opted for a measured approach when discussing the recent news regarding Manchester City's financial misconduct, which saw the Premier League giants found guilty of serious breaches before launching an immediate appeal. The independent commission ruled that City arranged 'sham' contracts with several commercial partners between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons as part of a 'disguised funding scheme' to artificially inflate the club's revenues by £830m. However, City have firmly maintained their innocence, describing the judgement as mere 'opinion' that contains 'clear material errors, of law, principle and fact' while declaring the verdict unsafe.

The former England midfielder acknowledged the gravity of the situation but noted that the ongoing legal process limits what can be said publicly. 'We've all seen the news, it's obviously big news, Man City are appealing,' Lampard stated. 'I guess my reaction is that, right? What can you say when an appeal is going on? I'm not inside the story, I'm outside it completely. I played for Man City a long time ago now, for one year. We'll wait and see what the result of the appeal is and onwards. I don't know the timelines at all.'