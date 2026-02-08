Former PSL star Junior Khanye hails Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha’s recent form as ‘Engine’ driving Bucs
Mbatha’s performance against TTM
In the Nedbank Cup encounter, Thalente Mbatha opened his account for Orlando Pirates with a 17th-minute strike, helping set the tone for a 4–1 victory.
His outstanding performance did not go unnoticed, as he was named Man of the Match for his contributions.
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye echoed these sentiments, praising the KwaMashu-born midfielder for his influence and impact on the game.
Mbatha is the 'engine' at Bucs
Khanye was full of praise for Mbatha’s recent form, describing him as a driving force in the Mayfair team. He also expressed his desire to see Mbatha paired alongside Sipho Mbule, highlighting the potential impact of the duo in orchestrating the midfield.
“Well done to Mbatha, and when I say well done to him, it’s because for three games in a row he has been the engine at Orlando Pirates,” said Khanye on iDiski TV.
“Very composed when he should be, he doesn’t rush, and he makes Orlando Pirates clean. I’d like to see Mbule partnering with him in central midfield, not Mbule playing as a number 10.
“When Mbule is central, he is very comfortable, and they both can control the game. Mbatha did very well, always showing up and making turns where he is supposed to. He fetches the ball if he has to play backwards, and I don’t think [Masindi] Nemtajela complemented him.”
The turnaround influence after half-time
When the Bafana Bafana international collected the Man of the Match award, he briefly reflected on what contributed to their strong performance after half-time. He highlighted that encouragement from head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou played a key role, and the team successfully executed it to maintain control of the game.
“Coach told us at halftime that we’re bringing them into the game, and we must come back and score two goals for us to secure this game,” Mbatha told SuperSport TV.
“So, I believe that also the words the coach gave us in the change room and the words of encouragement that pushed us to come and continue.
“As you saw, that, the impact players came in and changed the game. ‘Tito’ [Patrick Maswanganyi] scored and assisted, so, for us, it’s all about attitude and mentality to keep going.”
What comes next?
Mbatha will be hoping to put his hand up for Ouaddou in the coming fixtures, aiming to contribute even more with goals and assists to help his side make a serious push in the Nedbank Cup and potentially challenge for the Premier Soccer League title.
With his recent form building momentum, the Bucs midfielder will look to continue influencing games.