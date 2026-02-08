Former PSL star Junior Khanye hails Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha’s recent form as ‘Engine’ driving Bucs

Khanye was full of praise for Mbatha’s recent form, describing him as a driving force in the Mayfair team. He also expressed his desire to see Mbatha paired alongside Sipho Mbule, highlighting the potential impact of the duo in orchestrating the midfield.

“Well done to Mbatha, and when I say well done to him, it’s because for three games in a row he has been the engine at Orlando Pirates,” said Khanye on iDiski TV.

“Very composed when he should be, he doesn’t rush, and he makes Orlando Pirates clean. I’d like to see Mbule partnering with him in central midfield, not Mbule playing as a number 10.

“When Mbule is central, he is very comfortable, and they both can control the game. Mbatha did very well, always showing up and making turns where he is supposed to. He fetches the ball if he has to play backwards, and I don’t think [Masindi] Nemtajela complemented him.”