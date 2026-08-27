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Former Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule finding his spark at Zakho SC - 'He sees it as a great opportunity'
Mbule shines at Zakho
Sipho Mbule is settling into his new surroundings, becoming an important figure for Zakho SC in the Iraqi top flight.
The 28-year-old midfielder has decided to continue his career abroad, a move that has already begun to work in his favour.
The former Orlando Pirates star made his mark with a strong individual display. Mbule opened his scoring account for the club before turning provider to register an important assist.
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Agent hails career revival
Speaking about Mbule's recent performances, his representative Mike Makaab expressed immense pride in 'Master Chef's professional turnaround and his mindset while adjusting to life in a completely foreign environment.
"I think the most important thing is that he is happy. He is happy, he is committed, and he sees it as a great opportunity to...I hate to use the word, but to revive his career," Makaab told Soccer Laduma.
"He is in really good physical shape, and he has settled in pretty well. He was telling me the crowd is insane. He said they are incredibly passionate.
"So, he has really settled in nicely, in every sense of the word."
For a player whose fitness and consistency were often questioned during his final months in the PSL, these reports represent a significant step forward.
Adapting to a brand new environment
The move to Iraq represents the first time Mbule has ever played professional football outside of South Africa, a transition that difficult for domestic stars. However, the midfielder seems to be relishing the change of scenery and the unique culture of the Iraqi league.
"I think it's a brand new environment for him. It's the first time he has ever played football outside South Africa, so it's almost like a young person taking in the new environment and enjoying the moment. That's what's happening with Sipho. He is honestly really happy," Makaab added.
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What comes next for Mbule?
The midfielder is entering his prime, and a consistent run of standout performances could put him firmly on the radar of clubs from more lucrative leagues while also strengthening his case for a national-team recall.
The Iraqi top flight is steadily carving out a reputation as a platform for players looking to make their mark beyond their home countries, and Mbule’s goals and assists will certainly have caught the eye.
For now, Mbule remains focused on his job at Zakho, but a strong campaign could give his career a fresh lift, enhance his international credentials, and put a return to the Bafana Bafana squad firmly within reach.
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