Former Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule finding his spark at Zakho SC - 'He sees it as a great opportunity'

Speaking about Mbule's recent performances, his representative Mike Makaab expressed immense pride in 'Master Chef's professional turnaround and his mindset while adjusting to life in a completely foreign environment.

"I think the most important thing is that he is happy. He is happy, he is committed, and he sees it as a great opportunity to...I hate to use the word, but to revive his career," Makaab told Soccer Laduma.

"He is in really good physical shape, and he has settled in pretty well. He was telling me the crowd is insane. He said they are incredibly passionate.

"So, he has really settled in nicely, in every sense of the word."

For a player whose fitness and consistency were often questioned during his final months in the PSL, these reports represent a significant step forward.



