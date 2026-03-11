Former Orlando Pirates forward Benni McCarthy opens up on failed Chelsea FC move, 'I didn't put up a fight because...'

"I didn't put up a fight because I respect the club and they held to their end of the bargain saying if a Champions League team comes in, if your old boss come and want you and comes for you, they're not going to stand in your way, but it must be lucrative for the club,” said McCarthy.

“So, if you bought me for 2.5 million and you get a chance to sell me for 22 million, how is that not lucrative enough for you? You make 10 times more than what you bought me for. You understand?

“He [Sam Allardyce, then Blackburn manager] becomes critical about your weight and that, of course, I didn't want to be there, and we know how English media works and operates with the leaks inside the dressing room. So that story stems from the period there.”