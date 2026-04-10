Former Orlando Pirates coach serves Kaizer Chiefs a memo in race for CAF Confederation Cup spot - 'We still have seven games remaining'

Sekhukhune United were excellent in the first half of the season, where they managed to put together a series of positive results.

However, the second half has not been good for Babina Noko, with Monday's 2-2 draw with AmaZulu extending their winless streak to five.

As a result, Sekhukhune are fifth with 35 points from 23 matches, with Usuthu just a position higher, having collected 38 points.