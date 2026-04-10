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Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpage
Seth Willis

Former Orlando Pirates coach serves Kaizer Chiefs a memo in race for CAF Confederation Cup spot - 'We still have seven games remaining'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
Sekhukhune United vs Magesi FC
Sekhukhune United
E. Tinkler
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay

The 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season is into its final stretch, where teams in South Africa are working hard to realise their objectives set at the beginning of the campaign. Despite failing to get it right, as the supporters anticipated, the Glamour Boys are still expecting to qualify for continental inter-club competitions, but they have been told it will not be a walk in the park, despite having an advantage.

  • AmaZulu, Sekhukhune United, April 2026Backpage

    The poor run

    Sekhukhune United were excellent in the first half of the season, where they managed to put together a series of positive results.

    However, the second half has not been good for Babina Noko, with Monday's 2-2 draw with AmaZulu extending their winless streak to five.

    As a result, Sekhukhune are fifth with 35 points from 23 matches, with Usuthu just a position higher, having collected 38 points.

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  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Why Chiefs have the advantage

    Kaizer Chiefs are third on the table with 39 points, but have two matches in hand, which gives them the edge over both Sekhukhune and AmaZulu.

    With less than 10 games remaining before the campaign concludes, Amakhosi are in pole position to get the CAF Confederation Cup slot.

  • Eric Tinkler, Sekhukhune United, September 2025Backpage

    Losing key players

    “The second half of the season hasn’t been good, whether at home or away. We also lost quite a few key players, very important players, due to long-term injuries," Sekhukhune coach Eric Tinkler explained the struggles.

    “A lot of new faces coming in after the CAF break. Still having to reach the level of conditioning that is required because they weren’t regulars where they were playing.

    “Second half of the season, truth be told, we haven’t been good enough."

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  • Eric Tinkler, Sekhukhune United, September 2025Backpage

    Chiefs warned

    The former Orlando Pirates coach is still optimistic of beating Amakhosi to the top three position.

    "I take responsibility for that as the head coach. Gotta find ways to win football matches, and we didn’t do that. Be at home or away. 

    “What’s important now is how we finish. We still have seven games left. And potentially, we can still reach our objectives. Top three, that’s been the objective. Still possible," Tinkler concluded. 