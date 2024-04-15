Owen Da Gama, Sekhukhune United, April 2022Sekhukhune United
Clifton Mabasa

Former Orlando Pirates coach Owen Da Gama savages shortsighted PSL clubs - 'I am not a fly-by-night'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesSouth AfricaSekhukhune UnitedTS GalaxyAmaZulu FCOrlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC

A well-traveled South African football coach has vowed not to associate himself with improvident teams anymore.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Da Gama savages PSL teams
  • The 62-year-old is a former Pirates coach
  • The veteran coach is currently jobless

Editors' Picks