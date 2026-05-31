Former Orlando Pirates coach Owen Da Gama issues warning to Abdeslam Ouaddou following shock resignation hints - 'He could have waited a little bit...'
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Treble success overshadowed by exit talk
Abdeslam Ouaddou has etched his name into Orlando Pirates folklore by securing a sensational domestic treble in his debut season, lifting the MTN8, the Carling Knockout Cup, and a first league title for the club in over a decade.
However, the celebrations in Soweto have been tempered by the coach's own admission that he may not have the energy to continue leading the project into the next campaign.
The uncertainty follows a 2-0 victory over Orbit College in Mbombela, a result that confirmed the Buccaneers as Premier Soccer League champions.
Instead of focusing solely on the triumph, Ouaddou used the post-match platform to reveal his mental and physical fatigue, stating that he needs to hold urgent talks with the club’s hierarchy before committing to another season at the helm.
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Da Gama urges caution in the heat of the moment
Reacting to the headlines, former Pirates mentor Owen Da Gama suggested that Ouaddou might regret speaking so candidly during the high-pressure aftermath of a title win.
Da Gama, who managed the club during the 2007/08 season, believes that while the coach's feelings are valid, the timing of such a public declaration was far from ideal for the club's stability.
"First of all, I would like to congratulate coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. I think he has done very well, I just think it was a little bit premature because it was obviously in the heat of the moment after winning the league," Da Gama told FARPost.
"But I think it is not a problem. He’s entitled to voice his opinion. But I definitely think he could have waited a little bit and cooled down with excitement. But he’s doing very well."
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The golden rule of silence in management
In the world of high-stakes football management, Da Gama believes that keeping one's cards close to the chest is often the best strategy.
He warned that the current uncertainty could disrupt the momentum Ouaddou has built, pointing to the coach's previous departure from Marumo Gallants as a sign of a recurring pattern that might worry the Pirates board.
"He did very well at Marumo Gallants, but then he left, and now he’s at Pirates, and he has done well, and now there is a lot of uncertainty. So it’s rather unfortunate because he’s a good coach and has done well," Da Gama added.
"They say silence is golden. So sometimes you just need to understand what the Pirates management is thinking and what they are planning, and you take it from there.
"That I think is very important. I always tell coaches to wait for the right moment, but I always believe that silence is golden."
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Ouaddou’s full admission on his exhaustion
The quotes that sparked the controversy painted a picture of a man pushed to his limits by the expectations of the Ghost.
Ouaddou was transparent about his state of mind, saying, "I am tired. I am very tired. To be able to steer such a massive ship, you need to be entirely fit. I will sit, think, and discuss with the management as well. I am tired. I am very tired.
"About next season, we will speak about what can happen. I need energy. I need power. Without energy, it will be incredibly difficult to continue down this path."
"We’ll sit down. I am speaking with pure emotion right now. It was a long season with a massive volume of pressure. We’ll speak and see. I repeat to you, it’s not about the contract; it’s not about money.
"It’s about energy. You need energy to lead this project. There are a lot of expectations from the fans, and I speak now because I’m tired.
"It’s been 10 months of working. I need energy, so I’m not able to talk to you about the future right now," the Bucs coach further explained. Whether the Moroccan stays to defend his titles remains the biggest question in South African football.