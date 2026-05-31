Former Orlando Pirates coach Owen Da Gama issues warning to Abdeslam Ouaddou following shock resignation hints - 'He could have waited a little bit...'

Abdeslam Ouaddou has etched his name into Orlando Pirates folklore by securing a sensational domestic treble in his debut season, lifting the MTN8, the Carling Knockout Cup, and a first league title for the club in over a decade.

However, the celebrations in Soweto have been tempered by the coach's own admission that he may not have the energy to continue leading the project into the next campaign.

The uncertainty follows a 2-0 victory over Orbit College in Mbombela, a result that confirmed the Buccaneers as Premier Soccer League champions.

Instead of focusing solely on the triumph, Ouaddou used the post-match platform to reveal his mental and physical fatigue, stating that he needs to hold urgent talks with the club’s hierarchy before committing to another season at the helm.







