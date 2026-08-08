Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker endorses Kaizer Chiefs for MTN8 title - 'We hope that they will do well in the tournament'

The 2026/27 MTN8 quarter-final action is set to dominate the South African football landscape this weekend, starting with defending champions Orlando Pirates hosting Durban City.

However, much of the pre-match talk has centered on the return of Kaizer Chiefs to the prestigious competition after a two-year absence.

Former league top-scorer Rodney Ramagalela has highlighted why the Soweto giants are essential for the tournament's success as they prepare to face Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium.

Speaking to FARPost, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City striker expressed his excitement about the traditional heavyweights being back in the mix for the season's first piece of silverware.

Ramagalela noted that the absence of Chiefs in recent editions had left a void that only the Glamour Boys can fill.







