Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker endorses Kaizer Chiefs for MTN8 title - 'We hope that they will do well in the tournament'
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Amakhosi return to the Wafa Wafa spotlight
The 2026/27 MTN8 quarter-final action is set to dominate the South African football landscape this weekend, starting with defending champions Orlando Pirates hosting Durban City.
However, much of the pre-match talk has centered on the return of Kaizer Chiefs to the prestigious competition after a two-year absence.
Former league top-scorer Rodney Ramagalela has highlighted why the Soweto giants are essential for the tournament's success as they prepare to face Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium.
Speaking to FARPost, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City striker expressed his excitement about the traditional heavyweights being back in the mix for the season's first piece of silverware.
Ramagalela noted that the absence of Chiefs in recent editions had left a void that only the Glamour Boys can fill.
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Ramagalela makes his semi-final predictions
When asked to predict who would make the final four, Ramagalela was quick to name the usual suspects while also keeping an eye on an emerging underdog.
“My hope is to see Kaizer Chiefs there; I want to see Orlando Pirates in the semis, and I want to see Mamelodi Sundowns,” Ramagalela said.
Beyond the traditional giants, Ramagalela is looking forward to seeing how the tactical battle unfolds between the league’s other ambitious outfits.
“Also, I would like one of either AmaZulu or Sekhukhune United to make it, but I would love to see Arthur Zwane [Usuthu coach] go to the semi-finals.
"I believe he [Zwane] has done well for AmaZulu, and they are playing good football, which I believe will add something to the MTN8 semi-finals.”
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The commercial and cultural impact of Chiefs
The return of Amakhosi isn't just a sporting story; it is a significant commercial boost for the MTN8.
Ramagalela emphasised that the presence of the Glamour Boys will elevate the tournament’s stature and fan engagement, particularly through initiatives like the Last Fan Standing competition, which resonates deeply with the local football community.
“It means a lot because it shows we are going to have a lot of numbers in terms of supporters and the people who will join the competition.
"The Last Fan Standing, as you know, is the biggest one for the fans.
“You know, it’s good for South African football to have Chiefs back in the MTN8 because, without them, honestly, I think Chiefs is one of the most supported teams in the country.
"I can say every competition needs Chiefs. We at MTN are very excited to have Chiefs back, and we hope that they will do well in the tournament.” Ramagalela added
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A boost for South African football
Ramagalela concluded his assessment by reiterating that the health of the domestic game is often tied to the fortunes of its biggest institutions.
He believes that the MTN8 is the perfect stage for Chiefs to prove they are back among the elite.
The sentiment within the sponsor's camp is one of optimism, with the hope that a competitive Chiefs side will make for a memorable edition of the cup.
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