Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula parts ways with Toronto - 'Cash requested a mutual termination’
- Toronto FC
A disappointing spell in North America
Cassius Mailula's move to Toronto FC promised an exciting new chapter following his breakthrough season at Mamelodi Sundowns, but the switch to Major League Soccer ultimately failed to take off.
Limited opportunities saw the talented forward make just eight appearances for the Canadian side, with consistent first-team football proving difficult to secure.
Although his deal was due to run until December 2026, with an option for a year, Mailula spent a significant portion of his spell away from the club on loan.
The lack of progress eventually led to the player taking matters into his own hands regarding his future.
- KV Kortrijk
The decision to part ways
The forward's representatives, P Management, have confirmed that the exit was driven by the player himself.
Seeking a fresh start to rebuild his career, Mailula approached the club to negotiate an early release from his long-term deal.
The two parties eventually agreed to part ways, leaving the former Sundowns man free to sign for a new club immediately.
"'Cash' requested a mutual termination, and his new destination will be announced soon," Mailula's representatives told Soccer Laduma.
"That's all we can say for now."
- Wydad AC
Several offers lined up
This development ends a period of uncertainty for the player, who will now look to replicate the form that once made him one of the most feared attackers in the South African top flight.
With his free-agent status now confirmed, speculation is mounting regarding where Mailula will play his football next season.
Reports have it that he has several options on the table, ranging from a return to the Premier Soccer League to potential offers abroad.
- Toronto FC
What comes next for Mailula
Mailula still has plenty of football ahead of him, and a return to South Africa could present the ideal opportunity to reignite his career.
The big question now is where he lands next. Will he make an emotional return to Chloorkop, where he first rose to prominence, or could he opt for a fresh challenge in Soweto?
Both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are in the market for attacking reinforcements, and a fully fit and confident Mailula would undoubtedly be an asset to either side.
With his pace, movement, and eye for goal, there is little doubt that the forward still possesses the quality to make a significant impact in the PSL.
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