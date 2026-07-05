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Cassius Mailula, Toronto FC, April 2024Toronto FC
Sinolwetu Tompela

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula parts ways with Toronto - 'Cash requested a mutual termination’

C. Mailula
Toronto FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League

The South African forward is back on the market after bringing an underwhelming spell in Major League Soccer to an end. The 25-year-old and Toronto agreed to part ways by mutual consent after first-team opportunities proved few and far between.

  • Cassius Mailula, Toronto FC, April 2024 Toronto FC

    A disappointing spell in North America

    Cassius Mailula's move to Toronto FC promised an exciting new chapter following his breakthrough season at Mamelodi Sundowns, but the switch to Major League Soccer ultimately failed to take off.

    Limited opportunities saw the talented forward make just eight appearances for the Canadian side, with consistent first-team football proving difficult to secure.

    Although his deal was due to run until December 2026, with an option for a year, Mailula spent a significant portion of his spell away from the club on loan.

    The lack of progress eventually led to the player taking matters into his own hands regarding his future.


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  • Cassius Mailula, KV KortrijkKV Kortrijk

    The decision to part ways

    The forward's representatives, P Management, have confirmed that the exit was driven by the player himself.

    Seeking a fresh start to rebuild his career, Mailula approached the club to negotiate an early release from his long-term deal.

    The two parties eventually agreed to part ways, leaving the former Sundowns man free to sign for a new club immediately.

    "'Cash' requested a mutual termination, and his new destination will be announced soon," Mailula's representatives told Soccer Laduma.

    "That's all we can say for now."


  • Cassius Mailula, Wydad AC, December 2024Wydad AC

    Several offers lined up

    This development ends a period of uncertainty for the player, who will now look to replicate the form that once made him one of the most feared attackers in the South African top flight.

    With his free-agent status now confirmed, speculation is mounting regarding where Mailula will play his football next season.

    Reports have it that he has several options on the table, ranging from a return to the Premier Soccer League to potential offers abroad.


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  • Cassius Mailula, Toronto FC, May 2024Toronto FC

    What comes next for Mailula

    Mailula still has plenty of football ahead of him, and a return to South Africa could present the ideal opportunity to reignite his career.

    The big question now is where he lands next. Will he make an emotional return to Chloorkop, where he first rose to prominence, or could he opt for a fresh challenge in Soweto?

    Both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are in the market for attacking reinforcements, and a fully fit and confident Mailula would undoubtedly be an asset to either side.

    With his pace, movement, and eye for goal, there is little doubt that the forward still possesses the quality to make a significant impact in the PSL.