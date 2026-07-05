Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula parts ways with Toronto - 'Cash requested a mutual termination’

Cassius Mailula's move to Toronto FC promised an exciting new chapter following his breakthrough season at Mamelodi Sundowns, but the switch to Major League Soccer ultimately failed to take off.

Limited opportunities saw the talented forward make just eight appearances for the Canadian side, with consistent first-team football proving difficult to secure.

Although his deal was due to run until December 2026, with an option for a year, Mailula spent a significant portion of his spell away from the club on loan.

The lack of progress eventually led to the player taking matters into his own hands regarding his future.



