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Rhulani Mokwena, Al-IttihadAl-Ittihad
Samuel Nkosi

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena set to lure Sekhukhune United technical member to Al-Ittihad

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The highly-rated mentor is reportedly set to continue his technical team overhaul at the Libyan side by securing a key staff member from the PSL. The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician is looking back to South Africa to bolster his medical department in North Africa.

  • Rhulani Mokwena, Wydad ACWydad AC

    Mokwena eyes PSL raid

    South African tactician Rhulani Mokwena is wasting no time in reshaping his technical environment at Al-Ittihad.

    Following his move to the Libyan giants, the former Wydad Casablanca and Mamelodi Sundowns head coach has been linked with several additions to ensure his backroom staff meets the highest standards of professional football.

    The latest figure in his sights is Sekhukhune United’s highly-rated physiotherapist, Denies Maja.

    According to Soccer Laduma, the move is nearing completion, with the medical expert expected to fly out of South Africa imminently to begin his new chapter in Tripoli alongside the 37-year-old coach.



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  • Rhulani Mokwena, Al-Ittihad, April 2026Al Ittihad

    Done deal for medical expert

    An insider close to the developments has confirmed that Maja’s departure from the Babina Noko is essentially a formality at this stage.

    The deal has progressed rapidly behind the scenes, with the physiotherapist scheduled to depart early this week to finalize his move and integrate into the Libyan side's setup immediately.

    “What I can tell you is that the Sekhukhune United physio, Denies Maja, is joining Rhulani Mokwena’s team in Libya.

    "Yes Al-Ittihad. For now, one knows it. He is leaving tomorrow (Monday).

    "It's a done deal. Everything is sorted out already,” the source revealed to Soccer Laduma.

    "This indicates that Mokwena is being given the full backing of the Al-Ittihad board to hand-pick the personnel he trusts."



  • Rhulani Mokwena, Al Ittihad SCAl Ittihad

    Strengthening the Al-Ittihad spine

    Maja arrives in Libya with a glittering CV, having served as the head of medical at Sekhukhune United.

    His qualifications are extensive, including a FIFA Diploma, registration as a FIFA Safeguard Officer, and specializations in Sports Nutrition and Conditioning, as well as Periodisation.

    Such expertise is viewed as vital for Mokwena’s high-intensity tactical requirements.

    While Sekhukhune United have yet to officially comment on the departure of their medical chief, the loss will be felt significantly by the PSL outfit.

    For Mokwena, adding a familiar face with elite qualifications is another step toward replicating the structured success he enjoyed in the PSL.

    It remains to be seen if more South African-based staff or players will follow the trail to Libya as the coach continues to build his empire.

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  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC Alger, January 2026MC Alger

    What's next Rhulani Mowena at Al-Ittihad?

    Having taken over the coaching reins at Libya early this year, Mokwena is continuing with roping in South African personnel at his club.

    The former Orlando Pirates assistant coach has already welcomed Sinethemba Badela and Wendell Robinson, amongst others.

    With Maja set to join Mokwena in the coming days, he could be in line to win the Libyan Cup with Tripoli after the side advanced to the quarter-final of the competition.

    He will also find a busy schedule awaits in the Libyan Premier League as Al-Ittihad face Al Ahly Tripoli (May 6), Al Madina (May 10), Asswehly (May 14) and Al-Ittihad Misurata (May 18) in just the next two weeks.

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