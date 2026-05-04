Al-Ittihad
Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena set to lure Sekhukhune United technical member to Al-Ittihad
- Wydad AC
Mokwena eyes PSL raid
South African tactician Rhulani Mokwena is wasting no time in reshaping his technical environment at Al-Ittihad.
Following his move to the Libyan giants, the former Wydad Casablanca and Mamelodi Sundowns head coach has been linked with several additions to ensure his backroom staff meets the highest standards of professional football.
The latest figure in his sights is Sekhukhune United’s highly-rated physiotherapist, Denies Maja.
According to Soccer Laduma, the move is nearing completion, with the medical expert expected to fly out of South Africa imminently to begin his new chapter in Tripoli alongside the 37-year-old coach.
- Al Ittihad
Done deal for medical expert
An insider close to the developments has confirmed that Maja’s departure from the Babina Noko is essentially a formality at this stage.
The deal has progressed rapidly behind the scenes, with the physiotherapist scheduled to depart early this week to finalize his move and integrate into the Libyan side's setup immediately.
“What I can tell you is that the Sekhukhune United physio, Denies Maja, is joining Rhulani Mokwena’s team in Libya.
"Yes Al-Ittihad. For now, one knows it. He is leaving tomorrow (Monday).
"It's a done deal. Everything is sorted out already,” the source revealed to Soccer Laduma.
"This indicates that Mokwena is being given the full backing of the Al-Ittihad board to hand-pick the personnel he trusts."
- Al Ittihad
Strengthening the Al-Ittihad spine
Maja arrives in Libya with a glittering CV, having served as the head of medical at Sekhukhune United.
His qualifications are extensive, including a FIFA Diploma, registration as a FIFA Safeguard Officer, and specializations in Sports Nutrition and Conditioning, as well as Periodisation.
Such expertise is viewed as vital for Mokwena’s high-intensity tactical requirements.
While Sekhukhune United have yet to officially comment on the departure of their medical chief, the loss will be felt significantly by the PSL outfit.
For Mokwena, adding a familiar face with elite qualifications is another step toward replicating the structured success he enjoyed in the PSL.
It remains to be seen if more South African-based staff or players will follow the trail to Libya as the coach continues to build his empire.
- MC Alger
What's next Rhulani Mowena at Al-Ittihad?
Having taken over the coaching reins at Libya early this year, Mokwena is continuing with roping in South African personnel at his club.
The former Orlando Pirates assistant coach has already welcomed Sinethemba Badela and Wendell Robinson, amongst others.
With Maja set to join Mokwena in the coming days, he could be in line to win the Libyan Cup with Tripoli after the side advanced to the quarter-final of the competition.
He will also find a busy schedule awaits in the Libyan Premier League as Al-Ittihad face Al Ahly Tripoli (May 6), Al Madina (May 10), Asswehly (May 14) and Al-Ittihad Misurata (May 18) in just the next two weeks.