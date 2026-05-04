Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena set to lure Sekhukhune United technical member to Al-Ittihad

South African tactician Rhulani Mokwena is wasting no time in reshaping his technical environment at Al-Ittihad.

Following his move to the Libyan giants, the former Wydad Casablanca and Mamelodi Sundowns head coach has been linked with several additions to ensure his backroom staff meets the highest standards of professional football.

The latest figure in his sights is Sekhukhune United’s highly-rated physiotherapist, Denies Maja.

According to Soccer Laduma , the move is nearing completion, with the medical expert expected to fly out of South Africa imminently to begin his new chapter in Tripoli alongside the 37-year-old coach.







