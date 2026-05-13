Former Kaizer Chiefs star weighs in on Ronwen Williams recent slump at Mamelodi Sundowns - ‘I’d have doubts taking him to the World Cup’
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Khanye slams Williams recent form
Mamelodi Sundowns found themselves on the wrong side of a 3-2 thriller against TS Galaxy on Tuesday, a result that has raised serious questions about their defensive stability.
At the heart of the debate is Ronwen Williams, who has now conceded eight goals in his last three outings despite keeping 13 clean sheets earlier in the campaign.
The outspoken analyst Junior Khanye did not hold back in his assessment of the reigning PSL Goalkeeper of the Season.
"Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, I think he is enduring one of his worst performances now," the retired attacker said as quoted by iDiski Times.
Khanye stated, highlighting a dip in confidence that has coincided with a crucial period for both club and country.
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World Cup selection concerns
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Khanye suggested that based on merit alone, Williams might struggle to justify his inclusion if he were the man making the decisions.
The former Amakhosi star admitted that while Hugo Broos is unlikely to drop his captain, the current level of performance is far below the expected standard for a top-tier international.
“I’d have doubts about taking Ronwen [to the World Cup] if I were the coach, let me put it that way, it would be difficult to take him," Khanye added.
"But because he is going to the CAF Champions League final and he’s been number one through the build-up, and qualifying for the AFCON and the World Cup, he’ll definitely go.
"But to tell the truth, it was the worst performance from Ronwen."
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The need for rotation at Chloorkop
Khanye believes that a sense of complacency might be creeping into Williams' game due to a lack of genuine competition or rotation within the Sundowns starting XI.
He urged the technical team to consider utilising veteran Denis Onyango to give the Bafana Bafana star time to reset and regain his focus away from the spotlight.
“I love Ronwen, and he has done well, but he has that thing about him that nobody can eliminate him, that I’m always going to start and finish matches.
And that thing also hurts him.
"In games like today [Tuesday], they should have rested him a bit and let [Denis] Onyango play.
"Even the goals he is conceding are very disappointing from Ronwen, and his defence is also worse,” Khanye concluded.
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What comes next for Williams?
While Williams has been shaky between the sticks at Sundowns, Bafana coach Broos is unlikely to leave the shot stopper out of the FIFA World Cup, having established himself as the undisputed first-choice goalie in the national team.
The former SuperSport United goalkeeper has conceded seven goals in the last two matches in the league for Sudowns.
As a result, the experienced goal-minder has been criticized by fans and pundits who are questioning his readiness for the global showpiece.
Meanwhile, Williams will have the CAF Champions League final, where Downs will face SA FAR to redeem himself and prove that he's worthy of continuing as the reliable goalkeeper for South Africa.