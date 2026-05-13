Former Kaizer Chiefs star weighs in on Ronwen Williams recent slump at Mamelodi Sundowns - ‘I’d have doubts taking him to the World Cup’

Mamelodi Sundowns found themselves on the wrong side of a 3-2 thriller against TS Galaxy on Tuesday, a result that has raised serious questions about their defensive stability.

At the heart of the debate is Ronwen Williams, who has now conceded eight goals in his last three outings despite keeping 13 clean sheets earlier in the campaign.

The outspoken analyst Junior Khanye did not hold back in his assessment of the reigning PSL Goalkeeper of the Season.

"Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, I think he is enduring one of his worst performances now," the retired attacker said as quoted by iDiski Times.

Khanye stated, highlighting a dip in confidence that has coincided with a crucial period for both club and country.







