Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder sets CAF qualification aim after Durban City win - 'I think position three is a realistic target'
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The reality of the title race
Speaking in the wake of Amakhosi’s narrow 1-0 victory over Durban City at FNB Stadium, Baloyi was candid about the club's current standing in the hierarchy of South African football.
With the Glamour Boys sitting 15 points behind bitter rivals and league leaders Orlando Pirates, the former midfielder admitted that the championship is likely out of reach this term.
“There’s still a lot of games and I think position three is a realistic target,” Baloyi told Soccer Laduma.
“The league? I won’t lie, Chiefs is far behind. But it doesn’t mean that if they are not able to fight for the league, there’s nothing to play for.
"Position three may not be a bad finish. Right now, the team is not where it’s supposed to be, but position three would be acceptable,” he said.
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Analysis of the Durban City victory
While the performance against Durban City was far from a total demolition, Baloyi was encouraged by the grit shown by the squad. He believes the result serves as a vital platform for the remainder of the campaign, especially after the team successfully navigated a difficult tactical battle to secure the maximum points.
“Sometimes, you can’t say they scrapped a win. Sometimes it’s about winning and I think the win will boost their confidence, which would be good for them going forward,” Baloyi reflected.
“I think it’s a good result for Chiefs. Durban City is not an easy team and don’t forget, every team that plays against Chiefs makes it a tight game.
"I was impressed with the way Chiefs rotated the ball. What I saw was a Chiefs team that was prepared. If you check the way the team defended as well, especially towards the end, you can tell they wanted the three points.”
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The impact of Lebohang Maboe
Central to the recent improvement has been the form of Lebohang Maboe, who arrived at the club at the start of the season. The midfielder picked up his second Man of the Match award of the campaign following the win on Sunday, earning high praise from Baloyi for his work rate and technical security in the middle of the park.
“There’s stability in that midfield whenever he plays, since he arrived,” Baloyi noted.
“The way Lebo plays shows he’s someone who’s giving his all. I’m not saying the other players are not giving their all, no. I just think Maboe is very important to the team. He works hard and that’s the mentality you need when you play for Chiefs.”
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Looking ahead to Magesi FC
The quest for a top-three finish and a potential return to continental football continues this coming weekend.
Chiefs will have the opportunity to build on their momentum when they host Magesi FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, March 21.
A win there would move them closer to the "realistic target" identified by their former star.
A third-place finish would represents a step toward stability under the current technical team.
With Maboe pulling the strings and a renewed defensive focus, the Amakhosi faithful will be hoping 'Sheriff' Baloyi’s prediction of an acceptable finish rings true by the end of the season.