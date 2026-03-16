Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder sets CAF qualification aim after Durban City win - 'I think position three is a realistic target'

Speaking in the wake of Amakhosi’s narrow 1-0 victory over Durban City at FNB Stadium, Baloyi was candid about the club's current standing in the hierarchy of South African football.

With the Glamour Boys sitting 15 points behind bitter rivals and league leaders Orlando Pirates, the former midfielder admitted that the championship is likely out of reach this term.

“There’s still a lot of games and I think position three is a realistic target,” Baloyi told Soccer Laduma.

“The league? I won’t lie, Chiefs is far behind. But it doesn’t mean that if they are not able to fight for the league, there’s nothing to play for.

"Position three may not be a bad finish. Right now, the team is not where it’s supposed to be, but position three would be acceptable,” he said.