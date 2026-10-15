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Former Kaizer Chiefs left-back Happy Mashiane edging closer to joining new club - 'He has much to offer'
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Mosoetsa identifies key reinforcement
Siwelele FC interim head coach Godfrey Mosoetsa has confirmed that he is looking to secure the services of former Kaizer Chiefs defender Happy Mashiane.
Mashiane is no stranger to the club, having previously enjoyed a six-month loan spell with them before his eventual exit from Chiefs as a free agent.
Speaking about the progress of the potential deal, Mosoetsa highlighted the player's attributes and current status within the camp.
"He started during the FIFA break. He has been training very well," Mosoetsa said as per SABC Sport.
"There are just a couple of things that need to be sorted out administratively, and then we will take it from there, but you cannot deny the fact that he is a very good player.
"He's got PSL experience; he played for Kaizer Chiefs while he was still young, so he has much to offer."
- Kaizer Chiefs
Administrative hurdles remain for Mashiane
While the technical department is convinced of Mashiane's value, the move is not yet set in stone as final negotiations continue behind the scenes.
Mosoetsa was careful to note that while he has given the green light from a footballing perspective, the final decision rests with the club's hierarchy.
The paperwork and financial terms between the management and the player's representatives must be finalised before an official announcement can be made.
The coach elaborated on the current situation, emphasising the divide between technical approval and administrative completion.
"From the technical side, we see something that we'll definitely need to take this team out of the woods, but it also lies with what happens behind the scenes in terms of management and his agent sorting out any other outstanding issues," he explained.
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Crucial fixtures on the horizon
The timing of this potential signing is critical as Siwelele prepares for a double-header against Polokwane City.
Facing the Limpopo-based side will be a stern test for Mosoetsa’s men, given the current form of their opponents.
The coach expressed his admiration for the way City operates both on and off the pitch.
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Respect for the opposition
Mosoetsa did not hold back in his praise for the scouting network at Polokwane, acknowledging that they often punch above their weight.
"Polokwane has been doing very well. If you also look at the type of players Polokwane has, they are players who show a hunger and desire to win, as well as players who can fight for the coach. I think in terms of scouting, they always get it right, especially with the players coming from Polokwane.
"They utilise the area very well, so they always come up with surprises," he noted.
With the pressure mounting to move away from the bottom three, the addition of Mashiane could provide the tactical flexibility Siwelele needs.
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