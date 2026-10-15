Former Kaizer Chiefs left-back Happy Mashiane edging closer to joining new club - 'He has much to offer'

Siwelele FC interim head coach Godfrey Mosoetsa has confirmed that he is looking to secure the services of former Kaizer Chiefs defender Happy Mashiane.

Mashiane is no stranger to the club, having previously enjoyed a six-month loan spell with them before his eventual exit from Chiefs as a free agent.

Speaking about the progress of the potential deal, Mosoetsa highlighted the player's attributes and current status within the camp.

"He started during the FIFA break. He has been training very well," Mosoetsa said as per SABC Sport.

"There are just a couple of things that need to be sorted out administratively, and then we will take it from there, but you cannot deny the fact that he is a very good player.

"He's got PSL experience; he played for Kaizer Chiefs while he was still young, so he has much to offer."



