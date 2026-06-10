Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi hangs his boots and confirms next move - 'It feels exciting to be part of this team'

Daniel Akpeyi has officially confirmed that he has hung up his gloves after a storied career that saw him become a household name in the Premier Soccer League.

Since arriving in South Africa from Nigerian outfit Warri Wolves in 2015, the veteran goalkeeper has established himself as one of the most reliable figures between the sticks, racking up over 220 senior appearances across all competitions while maintaining a remarkable tally of 77 clean sheets.

Reflecting on his journey during the launch of the 2026 Toyota Cup, Akpeyi expressed his gratitude for being recognised alongside the greats of South African football.

The ceremony, held at the Naturena Village, marked a poignant moment for the former Super Eagle as he prepared to suit up for the Kaizer Chiefs legends team in an upcoming exhibition match.







