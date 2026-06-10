Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi hangs his boots and confirms next move - 'It feels exciting to be part of this team'
- Backpagepix
A legendary career comes to a close
Daniel Akpeyi has officially confirmed that he has hung up his gloves after a storied career that saw him become a household name in the Premier Soccer League.
Since arriving in South Africa from Nigerian outfit Warri Wolves in 2015, the veteran goalkeeper has established himself as one of the most reliable figures between the sticks, racking up over 220 senior appearances across all competitions while maintaining a remarkable tally of 77 clean sheets.
Reflecting on his journey during the launch of the 2026 Toyota Cup, Akpeyi expressed his gratitude for being recognised alongside the greats of South African football.
The ceremony, held at the Naturena Village, marked a poignant moment for the former Super Eagle as he prepared to suit up for the Kaizer Chiefs legends team in an upcoming exhibition match.
- Backpagepix
Mixing with the Amakhosi legends
Despite his elite status, Akpeyi's humility was on full display as he discussed joining the ranks of former Amakhosi stars.
"It feels exciting to be part of this team. I’m privileged to be here so soon, compared to others who spent years here and won trophies. That’s what makes you a legend. I’m grateful for the opportunity," said Akpeyi as quoted on FARPost.
"I’m surprised to be standing here talking about the legends of Kaizer Chiefs.
"But I’ve retired from active football and started my coaching courses. Now I’m just waiting for the opportunity to start working."
His tenure at Naturena was arguably the peak of his club career, though he also enjoyed significant success at Chippa United, where he made 109 appearances and recorded 35 clean sheets.
While a major trophy famously eluded him during his time in the PSL, his consistency led to 19 caps for Nigeria and stints with other top-tier clubs like Moroka Swallows and Marumo Gallants.
- Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images
Transitioning from the pitch to the dugout
The 39-year-old is not planning on distancing himself from the beautiful game for long. Having spent the final months of his playing days at Marumo Gallants before departing at the end of the 2024/25 season, Akpeyi has already begun laying the groundwork for a career in management.
He has been vocal about his desire to pass on his knowledge to the next generation of goalkeepers.
The former Super Eagle has already made significant strides in his education, holding a CAF D Coaching Licence with immediate plans to secure his CAF C Licence in 2026.
This move follows through on his previously stated ambitions to join a technical team as a specialised goalkeeping coach, ensuring his decade of experience in the South African top flight does not go to waste.
- Backpagepix
One final bow at the Toyota Cup
Fans will have one last chance to see Akpeyi in action as he represents the Chiefs legends against the Jozi Masters on July 26, 2026.
The match will serve as a high-profile curtain-raiser for the main event between Amakhosi and Zimbabwe’s Scottland FC at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Rustenburg.
It is a fitting stage for a player who contributed so much to the narrative of the PSL over the last ten years.
His retirement marks the end of an era for Nigerian goalkeepers in the South African league, leaving behind a legacy of professionalism and high-level shot-stopping.
As he moves into the coaching world, the South African football community will be watching to see if he can replicate his on-field success from the touchline.