Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi addresses abrupt Raja Casablanca exit - 'Certain directions shifted'

The Tunisian strategist has officially left the former African champions after a whirlwind stint that lasted just over eight weeks.

In what was his first managerial role since parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs in October 2025, Nabi had initially appeared to be making positive strides.

Despite the respectable on-field results, the cracks behind the scenes became too significant to ignore as the club entered pre-season preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

While fans were expecting the 61-year-old to lead a title charge in the coming year, the club moved swiftly to replace him with Spaniard Paco Jemez on Monday night.







