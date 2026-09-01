Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi addresses abrupt Raja Casablanca exit - 'Certain directions shifted'
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A short-lived Moroccan adventure
The Tunisian strategist has officially left the former African champions after a whirlwind stint that lasted just over eight weeks.
In what was his first managerial role since parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs in October 2025, Nabi had initially appeared to be making positive strides.
Despite the respectable on-field results, the cracks behind the scenes became too significant to ignore as the club entered pre-season preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.
While fans were expecting the 61-year-old to lead a title charge in the coming year, the club moved swiftly to replace him with Spaniard Paco Jemez on Monday night.
Clashes over transfer market targets
According to local reports, the friction between the coach and the board centered heavily on the club's recruitment strategy.
It is understood that Nabi had identified former Mamelodi Sundowns stars Peter Shalulile and Thapelo Maseko as essential components for his new-look squad.
However, the lack of support in securing these high-profile targets reportedly left the manager frustrated.
Nabi’s ambition to bring in proven quality from the South African top flight was seemingly at odds with the financial or strategic roadmap laid out by the Raja hierarchy.
Addressing the situation on Instagram, Nabi wrote: “Following the end of my time with Raja Casablanca, I wanted to speak out to close the chapter and avoid unnecessary controversy.
“The club’s identity, history, high standards, and playing DNA aligned deeply with my own footballing philosophy. It was this alignment that convinced me to join such a great club.
“I took over the team in a particularly complex and difficult situation, but – thanks to Allah and the hard work of the players, the staff, and everyone involved with the club – we managed to salvage our season by achieving our goal of qualifying for the CAF competition.”
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A shift in the sporting vision
The Tunisian coach made it clear that while the initial talks were positive, the implementation of the project did not meet his expectations.
He felt that the goalposts had moved regarding how the team should be managed and constructed for the future.
He elaborated: “I approached the new season with a clear vision, great ambition, and a desire to build a project worthy of what Raja represents," he added.
"Initially, this vision was shared by the management and the various stakeholders at the club; indeed, it was on this basis that I had agreed to take on the project,” added the 61-year-old.
“However, as the project and sporting decisions evolved, certain directions shifted, and our visions regarding how to move forward eventually diverged."
This admission confirms that the disagreement was not about the current results but about the long-term trajectory of the Moroccan outfit. By highlighting that "certain directions shifted," Nabi pointed toward a change in internal policy that no longer suited his demanding style of leadership.
- Backpagepix
Institutional values above individuals
Despite the disappointment of leaving so soon, Nabi remained professional and emphasised his respect for the institution of Raja Casablanca.
He was careful not to burn bridges, noting that the club remains bigger than any single person who passes through its doors. “I fully respect this decision and have no desire to turn a difference in sporting vision into a controversy.
"Raja stands above us all. When I arrived, I said that a team never relies on a single individual. I still believe that. Neither the coach, nor the player, nor anyone else is – or ever will be – above the institution.”
His exit leaves many wondering what the future holds for both the manager and the club. For Nabi, another chapter in a storied career comes to a close prematurely, while Raja Casablanca must now adapt to the methods of Paco Jemez.
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