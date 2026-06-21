Former Bafana Bafana coach offers tactical fix for suspended Teboho Mokoena - 'We should consider positioning...'

As Hugo Broos grapples with the absence of the suspended Teboho Mokoena, legendary coach Augusto Palacios believes the answer lies in shifting the team's tactical shape rather than a like-for-like replacement.

With a crucial knockout spot on the line, the pressure is on the South African technical team to find a formula that can unlock a disciplined South Korean defence on Thursday.

Mokoena has been the heartbeat of the side throughout Broos’ tenure, but his unavailability leaves a significant void in the engine room.

Palacios has urged a more aggressive outlook, suggesting that the team's creative talents must be deployed in advanced roles to compensate for the loss of their midfield general.

"With the attacking style of play, opposition defenses will find it difficult to contain us.

"We should consider positioning Relebohile Mofokeng alongside the striker, in front of the two wingers, as this arrangement facilitates ground penetration,” Palacios told KickOff.



