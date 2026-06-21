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Czechia v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Sinolwetu Tompela

Former Bafana Bafana coach offers tactical fix for suspended Teboho Mokoena - 'We should consider positioning...'

South Africa
World Cup
Mexico
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
R. Mofokeng
T. Mokoena
H. Broos
S. Sithole

South Africa face a tactical headache as they prepare for a must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup clash against South Korea without their midfield lynchpin. The former national team head coach Augusto Palacios has weighed in on the situation, suggesting a bold reshuffle to maintain Bafana's attacking threat.

  • Czechia v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Strategic shift to replace Mokoena

    As Hugo Broos grapples with the absence of the suspended Teboho Mokoena, legendary coach Augusto Palacios believes the answer lies in shifting the team's tactical shape rather than a like-for-like replacement.

    With a crucial knockout spot on the line, the pressure is on the South African technical team to find a formula that can unlock a disciplined South Korean defence on Thursday.

    Mokoena has been the heartbeat of the side throughout Broos’ tenure, but his unavailability leaves a significant void in the engine room.

    Palacios has urged a more aggressive outlook, suggesting that the team's creative talents must be deployed in advanced roles to compensate for the loss of their midfield general.

    "With the attacking style of play, opposition defenses will find it difficult to contain us.

    "We should consider positioning Relebohile Mofokeng alongside the striker, in front of the two wingers, as this arrangement facilitates ground penetration,” Palacios told KickOff.


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  • Relebohile Mofokeng Bafana BafanaGetty

    Capitalising on offensive momentum

    Despite the setback of Mokoena's suspension, Palacios remains optimistic following the spirit shown in the recent draw against Czechia.

    The veteran mentor highlighted that Bafana Bafana found their rhythm once they committed more bodies forward in their previous outing.

    "Our attacking performance was problematic for the Czech team, as they exhibited limited speed.

    "The Czech team lacks pace. In the second half, we leveraged our strengths and increased our attacking efforts," Palacios stated.


  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH01-MEX-RSAAFP

    Sithole to provide midfield stability

    While Mofokeng is tipped for a more advanced role, the vacuum left in the defensive midfield sector must also be addressed.

    Palacios expects Sphephelo Sithole to step back into the starting lineup to provide the necessary cover.

    "With Mokoena unavailable, Sithole is expected to return to the midfield," he noted.

    "The upcoming match against South Korea is critical, as Mexico is anticipated to draw with Czech Republic, making the qualification process more competitive.

    "The team's objective remains to execute their attacking game plan effectively."


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  • Mexico v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Maintaining confidence for the decider

    With South Korea only needing a single point to confirm their qualification, Palacios warns that Bafana must be clinical and brave.

    "A victory in the next match is essential, and confidence must be maintained, particularly given the improved performance observed in the second half of the previous game.

    "The coach has the option to reinstate Sithole in the midfield, especially since South Korea requires only one point to secure qualification," concluded Palacios.

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