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Former Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos under fire over Pitso Mosimane comments - 'Know when the team is no longer yours'
Undermining the Bafana successor
The South African football landscape has been drawn into a debate between coaching heavyweights following Hugo Broos’ recent interview.
Broos expressed strong reservations about the South African Football Association’s [SAFA] decision to appoint Pitso Mosimane as his successor.
Ernst Middendorp, a seasoned figure in the local game, took to social media to voice his frustration at what he views as a lack of professionalism from the outgoing coach.
He suggested that Broos’ comments could be making the transition more difficult for the incoming coach.
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Middendorp hits back at Broos
Middendorp believes these comments have crossed a line that goes beyond mere tactical disagreement or systemic warnings.
"He says explicitly that when agents contacted him, his response was essentially that he did not deal with them. But then he makes a significant jump from "this interference exists" to "If Pitso comes, South Africa goes five years backwards" - that is no longer a warning about the system. It becomes a judgment about Pitso Mosimane," Middendorp wrote on his LinkedIn account.
"…Saying effectively "appoint Pitso, and you lose five years" crosses a different line. It puts pressure on the successor before his first selection, first training session or first match. It also risks creating exactly the unnecessary public narrative that a new national coach does not need."
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'Knowing when the team is no longer yours'
As SAFA looks to finalise the deal with Mosimane, the shadow of Broos’ comments continues to loom large over the national team setup.
Middendorp concluded his assessment by calling for a more graceful exit from the Belgian, suggesting that his legacy is being tarnished by these late outbursts.
"Broos deserves considerable respect for what he has achieved. But leaving successfully also involves knowing when the team is no longer yours.
"You can protect principles and warn about structural problems without publicly undermining the person who may sit in your chair next!" the former Kaizer Chiefs coach added.
Can 'Jingles' maintain the progress?
The fallout from the interview has divided opinion across South African football, with many fans questioning whether the coaching transition is becoming unnecessarily difficult.
Broos’ comments have added another layer to the debate, particularly as Mosimane prepares to take charge and build his own vision for the national side.
The incoming mentor will be expected to steady the ship, maintain the progress made in recent years, and quickly prove that he is the right man to lead the next chapter.
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