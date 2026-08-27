Former Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos under fire over Pitso Mosimane comments - 'Know when the team is no longer yours'

The South African football landscape has been drawn into a debate between coaching heavyweights following Hugo Broos’ recent interview.

Broos expressed strong reservations about the South African Football Association’s [SAFA] decision to appoint Pitso Mosimane as his successor.

Ernst Middendorp, a seasoned figure in the local game, took to social media to voice his frustration at what he views as a lack of professionalism from the outgoing coach.

He suggested that Broos’ comments could be making the transition more difficult for the incoming coach.







