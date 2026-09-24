Backpage
Former Amakhosi coach claims ‘something is lacking in the Kaizer Chiefs team. I just don't know what it is’
- Backpage
Squad depth under the microscope
The recent closure of the transfer window has left many Kaizer Chiefs supporters and former staff members questioning the club's strategy for the current campaign.
Sergio Dos Santos, who previously served the Naturena-based giants as both a coach and a midfielder, has voiced his significant concerns regarding why the club opted against making any high-profile additions during the final hours of the deadline
“If you look at the Chiefs team, they are struggling at the moment in South African soccer."
"So, if they are going to struggle in the PSL, how on earth are they going to win the CAF Confederations Cup? Surely it will be difficult away from home,” Dos Santos told KickOff.
- Backpagepix
The demands of continental football
While some analysts suggest that North and West African opponents might be caught off guard by the Amakhosi’s tactical approach, Dos Santos is quick to dismiss the idea that unfamiliarity will translate into easy victories.
The physical and mental demands of traveling across the continent are notorious, and the former coach believes the current roster may not be equipped for the task.
“African teams might not know how to plan for them, but still, playing in Africa is never easy.
"It's always very tough out there."
"Based on the performances we've seen from Chiefs so far, it leaves us with the question of whether Chiefs are strong enough to perform in Africa,” he noted.
- Backpage
A recurring cycle at Naturena
The most damning part of the former coach's critique centres on the feeling that the club is stuck in a repetitive cycle of mediocrity.
Despite various attempts to rebuild and refresh the squad over recent seasons, the fundamental issues seem to remain unresolved.
“They are struggling in the league; they are not doing well enough, so we are back to where we started before."
"Like before, something is lacking in the Kaizer Chiefs team."
"I just don't know what it is. At one stage, we thought there were too many young players."
"But certainly, with the team they have at the moment, they don't look like they are going to challenge.”
- Backpage
Falling behind Sundowns and Pirates
Perhaps the most concerning aspect for the Amakhosi is the widening gap between themselves and their traditional rivals.
The former coach pointed to the luxury of rotation enjoyed by the other members of the "Big Three" as the blueprint Chiefs should have followed.
“If you look at Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, they have enough players to compete both in the domestic league and the Champions League."
"They can afford to rest three to four players before a big game."
"If you look at the Chiefs squad, they don't have enough strength; they seem vulnerable, and therefore, it is very difficult for them to change too much,” he concluded.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting