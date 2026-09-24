Former Amakhosi coach claims ‘something is lacking in the Kaizer Chiefs team. I just don't know what it is’

The recent closure of the transfer window has left many Kaizer Chiefs supporters and former staff members questioning the club's strategy for the current campaign.

Sergio Dos Santos, who previously served the Naturena-based giants as both a coach and a midfielder, has voiced his significant concerns regarding why the club opted against making any high-profile additions during the final hours of the deadline

“If you look at the Chiefs team, they are struggling at the moment in South African soccer."

"So, if they are going to struggle in the PSL, how on earth are they going to win the CAF Confederations Cup? Surely it will be difficult away from home,” Dos Santos told KickOff.



