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Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner receives glowing review after making debut - 'He's come in with a lot of confidence'
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Stepping up to the plate
Naturena has found a new hero between the sticks after Renaldo Leaner produced a commanding display during his first start for Kaizer Chiefs.
The 28-year-old was thrust into the starting XI for the recent Betway Premiership encounter against Golden Arrows at Mbombela Stadium, following a significant injury blow to first-choice captain Brandon Petersen.
The former Sekhukhune United man did not disappoint, keeping a clean sheet in a tense 0-0 draw that highlighted his readiness for the big stage.
Leaner showed no signs of nerves as he took control of his penalty area, organising a backline that has often been scrutinised this season.
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Sheppard delivers his verdict
Assistant coach Dillon Sheppard was quick to acknowledge the impact made by the debutant when addressing the media after the stalemate.
The coach noted that the goalkeeper's arrival in the starting lineup was seamless, praising his technical ability and the intangible qualities he brought to the pitch.
Sheppard was particularly impressed by how the player handled the responsibility of replacing such an influential figure in the dressing room as Petersen.
"Very good. His leadership at the back, a couple of crucial saves that kept us in the game, very good," Sheppard said as per KickOff.
"And that's why you have a squad: when players get injured, and other players step in, they take the chance.
"So, very happy for him. He's come in with a lot of confidence and patience, so we kept a clean sheet today, so very good for him."
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Squad depth pays dividends
The emergence of Leaner as a reliable option provides a significant boost for the Amakhosi technical team during a congested fixture period.
While the draw against Arrows left some fans frustrated, the silver lining was undoubtedly the discovery of a player who can step in without diminishing the team's defensive integrity.
Sheppard’s comments emphasise the importance of every squad member being prepared to contribute at a moment's notice.
The clean sheet at Mbombela Stadium was not just a personal triumph for Leaner, but a testament to the club's recruitment and the work being done on the training ground.
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Looking ahead at the log
Despite the positive individual performance, the result means Chiefs have now recorded four draws in their last five league outings.
This trend of shared points has slowed their momentum, though they remain in a relatively strong position in the upper reaches of the table.
The focus now shifts to whether Leaner can maintain this high standard in the coming weeks while Petersen continues his rehabilitation.
If he continues to command his area with such authority, the former Sekhukhune star could make it very difficult for the regular starters to reclaim their positions.
For now, the Chiefs faithful can take comfort in the fact that their goal is in safe hands while their captain recovers.
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