Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner receives glowing review after making debut - 'He's come in with a lot of confidence'

Naturena has found a new hero between the sticks after Renaldo Leaner produced a commanding display during his first start for Kaizer Chiefs.

The 28-year-old was thrust into the starting XI for the recent Betway Premiership encounter against Golden Arrows at Mbombela Stadium, following a significant injury blow to first-choice captain Brandon Petersen.

The former Sekhukhune United man did not disappoint, keeping a clean sheet in a tense 0-0 draw that highlighted his readiness for the big stage.

Leaner showed no signs of nerves as he took control of his penalty area, organising a backline that has often been scrutinised this season.







