Forgotten Mamelodi Sundowns star training alone as loan search drags on: 'He’s on a special programme'

Kobamelo Kodisang finds himself in a difficult position at Mamelodi Sundowns as the clock ticks down toward the end of the transfer window.

The speedy winger, once considered one of the brightest prospects in South African football, is currently working away from the main group at the Tshwane giants.

The situation has necessitated a bespoke training routine for the 26-year-old as he awaits a resolution to his club future.

His agent, Mike Makaab of Prosport International, confirmed that the player is being kept sharp via an individualised schedule while negotiations continue behind the scenes.



