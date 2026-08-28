Mamelodi Sundowns
Forgotten Mamelodi Sundowns star training alone as loan search drags on: 'He’s on a special programme'
- Backpage
Clock ticking on Kodisang
Kobamelo Kodisang finds himself in a difficult position at Mamelodi Sundowns as the clock ticks down toward the end of the transfer window.
The speedy winger, once considered one of the brightest prospects in South African football, is currently working away from the main group at the Tshwane giants.
The situation has necessitated a bespoke training routine for the 26-year-old as he awaits a resolution to his club future.
His agent, Mike Makaab of Prosport International, confirmed that the player is being kept sharp via an individualised schedule while negotiations continue behind the scenes.
- Backpage
Failed loan spells last season
Kodisang’s current predicament follows a series of underwhelming loan spells that have failed to kickstart his momentum. Last season, the winger headed to Portugal to join AVS Futebol SAD in a deal that was originally intended to last the full duration of the campaign.
However, his time in the Portuguese top flight was cut short after just six months, forcing a return to South Africa in January 2026.
Following his return from Europe, he joined Stellenbosch FC to reunite with Gavin Hunt, the man who had previously managed him during his formative years at Bidvest Wits.
The reunion in the Winelands was expected to provide the stability Kodisang needed, but he struggled to break into the starting XI.
- AVS Futebol SAD
Agent gives perspetive
With the South African transfer deadline of September 22 just weeks away, Mike Makaab has provided clarity on where the player stands.
The representative made it clear that while work is being done to find a new home for Kodisang, nothing is concrete yet.
Speaking on the player's current status, Makaab was transparent about the steps being taken to maintain the winger's fitness levels during this period of transition and uncertainty regarding his next destination.
“Look, we are exploring loan options for Kobamelo Kodisang, and at the moment nothing has been finalised,” Makaab said in an interview with FARPost.
“So while we’re searching for a club for him, he’s training alone, he’s on a special programme, and we hope that everything will be concluded soon."
- Backpage
What's next?
The challenge for Kodisang is finding a club where he can rediscover the form that once made him a sought-after talent in both the local and international markets.
Having spent time in Europe and worked under established coaches like Hunt, the pedigree is there, but his lack of recent game time is a concern for potential suitors.
As the deadline looms, the pressure is on Makaab to find a suitable project that can accommodate the "special programme" graduate.
Whether he remains in South Africa or attempts another move abroad remains to be seen, but the current situation of training in isolation is far from ideal for a player in his prime.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting