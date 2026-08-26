Mamelodi Sundowns 5-2 AmaZulu FC: 'This team injected Teboho Mokoena to recover quickly; that Thabang Matuludi deal must be wrapped up quickly; match fixing in front of our eyes'

Mamelodi Sundowns ran riot with a 5-2 victory over AmaZulu FC in the Betway Premiership at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Brazilians walked away with maximum points to go second on the league table, level on 10 points with Orlando Pirates, who are at the summit of the log.

Sundowns were eager to set the record straight after their MTN8 semi final defeat to Golden Arrows over the weekend and they nearly got the perfect start when Cassius Mailula hit a powerful strike that saw Wilfried Kouassi produce a superb save.

Sundowns would not be denied and struck through Brayan Leon in the 20th minute.

Just 12 minutes later It was 2-0 when when Teboho Mokoena marked his return from injury by finding the top corner with a free-kick from 20-yards out.

In the second half Usuthu came out firing and pulled one back through Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya.

Soon though, Tashreeq Matthews restored Sundowns' two goal lead on 51 minutes with a close-range finish after Kouassi could not hold onto a low cross.

It was four soon after when Brayan Leon added his second of the night.

Ngwenya then got his second goal of the night and fifth of the season to give AmaZulu a glimmer of hope with 20 minutes to play.

Sundowns soon ended any hope of a late AmaZulu comeback when substitute Bennett Mokoena score Sundowns fifth with his first league goal of the campaign.

GOAL looks at how fans reacted to the entertaining win:



