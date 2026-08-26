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Teboho Mokoena Fawaaz Basadien Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Mamelodi Sundowns 5-2 AmaZulu FC: 'This team injected Teboho Mokoena to recover quickly; that Thabang Matuludi deal must be wrapped up quickly; match fixing in front of our eyes'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs AmaZulu FC
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
T. Mokoena
T. Morena
S. Ndlovu
AmaZulu FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows
MTN 8 Cup

Downs bounced back from their MTN8 setback after securing a victory in a seven-goal thriller against the Durban-based side. The victory sent Masandawana to 10 points, level with log leaders Orlando Pirates.

Mamelodi Sundowns ran riot with a 5-2 victory over AmaZulu FC in the Betway Premiership at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Brazilians walked away with maximum points to go second on the league table, level on 10 points with Orlando Pirates, who are at the summit of the log.

Sundowns were eager to set the record straight after their MTN8 semi final defeat to Golden Arrows over the weekend and they nearly got the perfect start when Cassius Mailula hit a powerful strike that saw Wilfried Kouassi produce a superb save.

Sundowns would not be denied and struck through Brayan Leon in the 20th minute.

Just 12 minutes later It was 2-0 when when Teboho Mokoena marked his return from injury by finding the top corner with a free-kick from 20-yards out.

In the second half Usuthu came out firing and pulled one back through Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya.

Soon though, Tashreeq Matthews restored Sundowns' two goal lead on 51 minutes with a close-range finish after Kouassi could not hold onto a low cross.

It was four soon after when Brayan Leon added his second of the night.

Ngwenya then got his second goal of the night and fifth of the season to give AmaZulu a glimmer of hope with 20 minutes to play.

Sundowns soon ended any hope of a late AmaZulu comeback when substitute Bennett Mokoena score Sundowns fifth with his first league goal of the campaign.

GOAL looks at how fans reacted to the entertaining win:


  • Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Mokoena back with bang

    This team injected Teboho Mokoena. How did he recover from that injury so quickly-Tokollo Moagi

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  • Thabang Matuludi Polokwane CityBackpagepix

    Right-back crisis on the horizon

    Thapelo Morena looks so rusty, he loses almost every ball, we must wrap up that Thabang Matuludi deal-Skhomo

  • Arthur Zwane AmaZuluBackpagepix

    Arthur Zwane questioned

    AmaZulu always plays like Barcelona when they play against Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, but plays like an ABC Motsepe League team against Sundowns. Arthur Zwane is useless-Daddy Ndou

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  • Siyanda Ndlovu Mamelodi Sundowns Siphesihle Ndlovu Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Ndlovu searching for first goal

    We dodged a bullet with this boy, Siyanda Ndlovu, he's overrated-Amogelang

  • Athini Maqokola AmaZuluBackpagepix

    AmaZulu concede slopy goals

    This game was sold. AmaZulu proved that they can be solid this season-John Matlou

  • Bennet Mokoena Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Bennet Mokoena to replace Peter Shalulile

    Bennet Mokoena has all the qualities to replace Peter Shalulile. He has everything you want in a striker-Pat wa le Sandawana

MTN 8 Cup
Lamontville Golden Arrows crest
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC