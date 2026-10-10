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FC Internazionale v Parma Calcio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

For Inter it is all easy: 3-0 with no contest against Parma

Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913
Inter
Parma Calcio 1913
Serie A

Follow the live coverage of the Serie A sixth-round match

On matchday six of Serie A, Cristian Chivu's Inter beat Alberto Gilardino's Parma 3-0 at the Meazza in his debut in the Ducali dugout after replacing Carlos Cuesta during the international break. Inter stay top of the table on 16 points, for the moment three clear of Roma and Lazio (who will play Como and Monza). Parma, meanwhile, remain on four points.


At San Siro, the match is effectively over after 31 minutes. That is all the reigning Italian champions need to score their three goals: in the 13th minute Sucic breaks the deadlock by capitalising on a Corvi error, in the 18th minute Calhanoglu doubles the lead from the penalty spot (foul on Esposito, penalty awarded thanks to VAR), and in the 31st minute Thuram scores with a precise right-foot finish from a Mkhitaryan assist.

After the break, Inter manage their energy without pushing too hard on the accelerator. Amid the flurry of substitutions, there is also the Inter debut for the Englishman Spence.


Inter-Parma 3-0

Scorers: 13' Sucic (I), 18' pen. Calhanoglu (I), 31' Thuram (I)

  • Goals and key moments

    90' - Lautaro tries an audacious lob from the halfway line, but gets it wrong and the ball drifts wide

    86' - Romero takes it down beautifully before shooting with his left foot, sending the ball wide

    83' - The number 10 goes again, this time with a header, but the ball flies over

    80' -Lautaro Martinez controls and shoots, but the ball rolls tamely wide to the right of Corvi

    74' - Romero lets fly with a powerful left-footed effort, but it goes over

    70' - Mkhitaryan tries an overhead kick, but sends the ball wide

    55' - Parma threaten through a Troilo header, but the ball sails comfortably over

    48' - The second half starts with a chance for Esposito, but Corvi keeps him out with an instinctive save with his feet

    31' - Assist from Mkhitaryan for Thuram, who scores with a low right-footed shot into the far corner

    18' - Calhanoglu converts the penalty to double Inter's lead

    17' - Clumsy challenge by Diego Carlos on Esposito in the Parma area: Bonacina is called over by VAR, reviews it on the monitor and awards the penalty

    13' - Error by Corvi from the goal kick, Sucic takes advantage to break the deadlock

    8' - Touré goes close again, this time with a curling right-footed effort that clips the angle of the Inter goal

    6 - Touré shoots from outside the area, with Martinez making a simple low save

    4' - Diouf breaks down the right and the ball falls to Dimarco, whose weak left-footed shot is gathered by Corvi

  • Official line-ups and match report

    Inter-Parma 3-0

    Scorers: 13' Sucic (I), 18' pen. Calhanoglu (I), 31' Thuram (I)


    INTER (3-5-2): Martinez; Pavard, Bisseck, Carlos Augusto; Diouf (74' Spence), Sucic, Calhanoglu (61' Stankovic), Mkhitaryan, Dimarco (73' Luis Henrique); Esposito (61' Bonny), Thuram (61' Lautaro). Manager: Cristian Chivu


    PARMA (3-4-2-1): Corvi; Delprato, Diego Carlos, Troilo; Carboni (78' Britschgi), Keita, Sierro (62' Bernabé), Valeri; Touré (84' Frigan), Fabbian (62' Lontani); Elphege (62' Romero). Manager: Alberto Gilardino



    REFEREE: Bonacina

    BOOKED: -

    SENT OFF: -



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Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
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