On matchday six of Serie A, Cristian Chivu's Inter beat Alberto Gilardino's Parma 3-0 at the Meazza in his debut in the Ducali dugout after replacing Carlos Cuesta during the international break. Inter stay top of the table on 16 points, for the moment three clear of Roma and Lazio (who will play Como and Monza). Parma, meanwhile, remain on four points.





At San Siro, the match is effectively over after 31 minutes. That is all the reigning Italian champions need to score their three goals: in the 13th minute Sucic breaks the deadlock by capitalising on a Corvi error, in the 18th minute Calhanoglu doubles the lead from the penalty spot (foul on Esposito, penalty awarded thanks to VAR), and in the 31st minute Thuram scores with a precise right-foot finish from a Mkhitaryan assist.

After the break, Inter manage their energy without pushing too hard on the accelerator. Amid the flurry of substitutions, there is also the Inter debut for the Englishman Spence.





Inter-Parma 3-0

Scorers: 13' Sucic (I), 18' pen. Calhanoglu (I), 31' Thuram (I)