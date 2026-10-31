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Florenzi: “I spoke to Maignan and Bartesaghi, and they told me that...”

AC Milan vs Inter
AC Milan
Inter
Serie A
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FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

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INT

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Europa League

05 Nov 2026

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Alessandro Florenzi told Sky Sport 24 he had spoken to his former team-mates Mike Maignan and Davide Bartesaghi: "I spoke to Maignan and Bartesaghi before they went back into the tunnel. They were happy and made it clear to me that they needed this win. They needed it for their morale, to keep going on a path that isn't easy."

  • They add: "The Milan side we saw tonight certainly give cause for optimism and, as they were also saying in the studio, Rabiot and Pulisic are, for me, the leaders on the pitch whom Milan struggle to do without. Moreira also had an outstanding game."

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Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT

MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC