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Torino players celebrating Fiorentina Torino Serie AGetty

Translated by

Fiorentina v Torino, where to watch it on TV and streaming: channel, kick-off time, line-ups

Serie A
Fiorentina vs Torino
Torino
Fiorentina

Still stuck on zero points in the table, Fabio Grosso's Fiorentina and Ignazio Abate's Torino face each other in the third round of Serie A.

Saturday at 3pm live exclusively on DAZN, the third round of the league season brings together two sides still stuck on zero points: Fabio Grosso’s Fiorentina and Ignazio Abate’s Torino.

Both teams have been busy in the transfer market but neither has found results on the pitch yet. Torino have lost three in a row, including the Coppa Italia defeat to Monza, and are relying on Simeone, who is still without a goal this season. The Argentine will be supported by Vlasic and Adams.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina, the queens of the transfer market, are in the middle of deep tension despite the celebrations for their 100th anniversary. Expectations were high and this start, with 7 goals conceded and 0 scored against Roma and Frosinone, has Fiorentina fans worried. Torino head to the Franchi, where Grosso will try to turn things around and save his job in the dugout straight away. Goncalves could start from the first minute.


  • Fiorentina v Torino: TV channel and live streaming

    Match: Fiorentina v Torino

    Date: Saturday 5 September 2026

    Kick-off time: 15:00

    TV channel: DAZN

    Streaming: DAZN

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  • Probable line-ups for Fiorentina v Torino

    FIORENTINA (4-3-2-1): De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Ranieri, Valdepenas; Ndour, Oulai, Atta; Mastantuono, Goncalves; Pellegrino. Manager: Grosso

    TORINO (3-4-2-1): Perri; Comuzzo, Ismajli, Comert; Belghali, Mandragora, Fitz-Jim, Fortini; Vlasic, Adams; Simeone. Manager: Abate

  • Where to watch Fiorentina v Torino on TV

    DAZN will show the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Torino live on TV through its app on compatible smart TVs, or via games consoles (PlayStation, Xbox), the TIMVISION Box and devices such as Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire Stick TV

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  • Where to watch Fiorentina v Torino streaming

    Fiorentina-Torino will also be available to stream live on smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers via DAZN, either through the app or on the platform's official website.

Serie A
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
Torino crest
Torino
TOR