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ACF Fiorentina v Genoa CFC - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Fiorentina, Ranieri’s contract extension until 2030 is official

L. Ranieri
Fiorentina
Transfers
Serie A

The defender extends his spell with Fiorentina

As stated in the official Fiorentina statement: "ACF Fiorentina announce they have formalised an agreement with the player Luca Ranieri for the renewal of his contract until 30 June 2029, with an option to extend it until 30 June 2030.


Ranieri came through the Viola youth academy and has made 164 appearances in the purple shirt across Serie A, Coppa Italia, the Italian Super Cup and the Conference League, scoring 12 goals, while also representing all the Azzurri youth sides up to the senior national team".

  • Luca Ranieri has made 164 appearances and scored 12 goals so far for Fiorentina from 2022 to the present day. The defender, born in 1999, has also played for Foggia, Ascoli, SPAL and Salernitana. He has also made one appearance for Italy, in 2025.

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Serie A
Genoa crest
Genoa
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Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO