Paolo Vanoli's new Fiorentina are set for their debut against Venezia in a match that already feels crucial to the rest of the season. Both sides head into it after three defeats from three, but in Florence there is also the intrigue and curiosity of seeing the new manager at work, having taken over, or rather returned to Florence, after the dismissal of Fabio Grosso.

Speaking on Dazn, sporting director Fabio Paratici explained the reasons behind the decision and confirmed the split with the now former manager was mainly down to a lack of faith in the project.



