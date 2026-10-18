Fiorentina protested Como's first goal in this afternoon's seventh-round Serie A match at the Franchi. Liberali beat De Gea with a superb curling left-footed shot, but Fiorentina protested strongly over a foul by Kempf on Gonçalves at the start of the move.
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Fiorentina-Como, Marelli: “I don’t understand how this goal was allowed to stand – it was a foul all day long”
Luca Marelli, DAZN's refereeing expert, says: "I really don't understand how he didn't give a foul and how this goal was allowed. Kempf does nothing to avoid the contact and, in fact, visibly holds the Fiorentina player, who is caught in a vice-like grip. It was a foul all day long."
Di Bello takes charge of the match, with Pezzuto on VAR.
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