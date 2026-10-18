Luca Marelli, DAZN's refereeing expert, says: "I really don't understand how he didn't give a foul and how this goal was allowed. Kempf does nothing to avoid the contact and, in fact, visibly holds the Fiorentina player, who is caught in a vice-like grip. It was a foul all day long."





Di Bello takes charge of the match, with Pezzuto on VAR.



