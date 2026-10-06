Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
cm grafica malago italia 2026 27Calciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

FIGC, official: Malagò goes from president to commissioner. "New elections by 31 January 2027"

Italy
Serie A
Genoa
Fiorentina
Inter
Parma Calcio 1913
SSC Napoli
Frosinone
Como
Roma
Lecce
Bologna
Lazio
Monza
Sassuolo
AC Milan
Torino
Udinese
Cagliari
Juventus
Atalanta
Venezia

The meeting between the two presidents may have marked the turning point in this case, which is not doing football any good.

A simple meeting between the parties settled the dispute over the future of the Italian Football Federation and the alleged ineligibility of elected president Giovanni Malagò.

This morning the No. 1 at the FIGC met face to face with the No. 1 at CONI, Luciano Buonfiglio, and the two agreed to place the Football Federation under administration, confirming the procedural flaw in the election, but also agreeing to choose Malagò himself as commissioner in order to respect the will expressed by the federal components during the election.


  • The meeting

    At 12 o'clock, president Malagò arrived at Palazzo H to meet the head of CONI and work out how to proceed before the vote within the CONI Executive Board.

    That meeting soon produced the simplest solution to preserve the political and sporting balance, and above all the autonomy, of the Italian football movement.

    Buonfiglio proposed to Malagò that he should act as commissioner during this transitional phase, which must lead to new and above all regular elections.

  • Voted unanimously

    The proposal then went to the Executive Board who, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, unanimously approved Malago's appointment as the new FIGC commissioner within a few minutes. For it to become official, only the approval of the CONI Council, who will meet at 2pm, is still missing, but that should be a mere formality.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google