After the controversies and legal issues that led to the Italian Football Federation being placed under special administration, Giovanni Malagò has registered with the FIGC through Circolo canottieri Aniene as an official accompanying the five-a-side football team, ANSA has learned. The Serie A League have reiterated their full support for putting him forward again as a candidate for the federation presidency at the assembly on 14 December.
Calciomercato
Translated by
FIGC, Malagò has registered as an accompanying team official with Aniene Calcio a 5
Canottieri Aniene, with Malagò as honorary president, have re-affiliated with the Italian Football Federation this season and are competing in the Serie D five-a-side football championship.
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