Fernando Da Cruz tips another young defender for bright future at Kaizer Chiefs - 'He has a lot of qualities but...'
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A new star emerges at Naturena
Kaizer Chiefs have long been renowned for their ability to produce top-tier talent through their youth structures, and Kabelo Nkgwesa appears to be the latest name ready to set the Premier Soccer League alight.
The versatile defender made his highly anticipated senior debut during Amakhosi’s recent 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United, coming off the bench to replace veteran Reeve Frosler in the closing stages of the match.
The transition from the DStv Diski Challenge to the high-pressure environment of the first team can often swallow young players whole, but Nkgwesa’s pedigree suggests he is built for the big stage.
After standing out as one of the elite performers in the reserve league, his promotion to the senior squad marks a significant milestone in his fledgling career.
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Da Cruz issues tactical warning
Speaking after the 2-0 win over Sekhukhune, Da Cruz was quick to praise the youngster's natural ability while highlighting the specific areas that require urgent attention.
The coach noted that while the defender possesses the modern attributes required for a full-back, his decision-making needs to be tempered with better positional awareness.
“Kabelo is a player with a lot of qualities; he has a lot of qualities, but for now he has to work on tactical discipline because he always wants to play forward, but sometimes he needs to be careful,” Da Cruz said, as per iDiski Times.
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Building for a bright future
Despite the constructive criticism regarding his tactical awareness, there is no doubt that the Chiefs hierarchy views Nkgwesa as a long-term fixture in the starting eleven.
Da Cruz is confident that the player has the right temperament to succeed at the highest level, provided he remains coachable and grounded.
“But for the future, for sure he will be a very good player for Kaizer Chiefs – but only one thing, as I said in the press conference last night, young players need to listen to the coach,” Da Cruz added.
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Sundowns test looms large
The timing of Nkgwesa’s breakthrough could not be more challenging, as Chiefs prepare for a massive showdown against perennial champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Such fixtures are often the ultimate proving ground for young players, and Nkgwesa will be hoping to play some part in what is arguably the biggest game in South African football.
Whether he starts or comes off the bench, the eyes of the Amakhosi faithful will be on the young man nicknamed ‘Matlaba’ to see if he can handle the intensity of a high-stakes derby.
If he can manage the defensive responsibilities while still offering the forward thrust that Da Cruz admires, Nkgwesa could quickly establish himself as a fan favourite.
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