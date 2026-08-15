Fernando Da Cruz tips another young defender for bright future at Kaizer Chiefs - 'He has a lot of qualities but...'

Kaizer Chiefs have long been renowned for their ability to produce top-tier talent through their youth structures, and Kabelo Nkgwesa appears to be the latest name ready to set the Premier Soccer League alight.

The versatile defender made his highly anticipated senior debut during Amakhosi’s recent 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United, coming off the bench to replace veteran Reeve Frosler in the closing stages of the match.

The transition from the DStv Diski Challenge to the high-pressure environment of the first team can often swallow young players whole, but Nkgwesa’s pedigree suggests he is built for the big stage.

After standing out as one of the elite performers in the reserve league, his promotion to the senior squad marks a significant milestone in his fledgling career.







