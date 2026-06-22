Fernando Da Cruz earns backing from Kaizer Chiefs legends - 'We know what he can bring to this team'

The decision to bring Fernando Da Cruz back to Kaizer Chiefs has been met with widespread optimism among the club's former stars.

After a brief previous stint as an assistant to Nasreddine Nabi, Da Cruz returns to take the reins permanently.

Speaking to FARPost about the technical change, club legend Willard Katsande explained why this appointment is a strategic masterstroke.

"The fans have to get behind the coach. He is our coach now," he said.

"Most of the players already know him, so it’s easier to adapt to him; this is continuity.

"Continuity is another win and is key for us to be better than last season."