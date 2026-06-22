Fernando Da Cruz earns backing from Kaizer Chiefs legends - 'We know what he can bring to this team'
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Continuity hailed as a major win for Amakhosi
The decision to bring Fernando Da Cruz back to Kaizer Chiefs has been met with widespread optimism among the club's former stars.
After a brief previous stint as an assistant to Nasreddine Nabi, Da Cruz returns to take the reins permanently.
Speaking to FARPost about the technical change, club legend Willard Katsande explained why this appointment is a strategic masterstroke.
"The fans have to get behind the coach. He is our coach now," he said.
"Most of the players already know him, so it’s easier to adapt to him; this is continuity.
"Continuity is another win and is key for us to be better than last season."
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Familiarity shortens the adjustment period
One of the biggest hurdles for any new manager arriving at a club the size of the Soweto giants is understanding the weight of expectations and the specific dressing room culture.
However, Katsande believes Da Cruz is already several steps ahead of any outside candidate because of his prior experience at the club.
"The players know him already. Fernando da Cruz walking back into Naturena is a major advantage for Kaizer Chiefs.
"Familiarity means there is a little adjustment period.
"Da Cruz already understands the culture at Chiefs and has worked with some of the players before.
"That cuts out weeks of ‘getting to know you’ sessions. It also helps with buy-in."
Legends united in support of the Frenchman
The sentiment is apparently shared across the board by many of the figures who defined the club’s most successful eras.
During a recent legends match against Orlando Pirates in Botswana, a star-studded group discussed the new direction under Da Cruz.
According to Katsande, the consensus among the former players is one of total solidarity.
"We just had a discussion as a group, but in passing, and the message was clear — it’s our duty to support him," Katsande revealed when asked about the reaction from his former teammates.
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High expectations for the new project
While the excitement is palpable, the hard work is only just beginning as the club prepares for a rigorous pre-season.
Katsande concluded with a rallying cry for the upcoming campaign, saying: "We know what he can bring to this team, and it’s on us to help him settle and deliver success for the club.
"Everyone is excited to have him.
"Now it’s about backing that excitement with hard work in pre-season, because that’s where the foundation is laid."