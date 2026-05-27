FCSB claim Siyabonga Ngezana’s Bafana Bafana squad exclusion has left them 'bankrupt'
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Financial blow for Romanian giants
FC Steaua București (FCSB) have expressed their deep frustration following the news that Siyabonga Ngezana will not be part of the Bafana Bafana squad heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The club's general manager, Mihai Stoica, has gone as far as to suggest the financial loss has left the club in a dire state, citing the daily compensation they would have received from FIFA had the defender been involved.
According to Stoica, the club is missing out on approximately $11,000 (around R179,000) for every day the centre-back would have been stationed with the national team at the tournament.
In a blunt assessment of the situation, the general manager claimed that the cumulative loss of over $200,000 has drastically affected their projected revenue.
“We’ve lost money over Ngezana, that’s it, we’re bankrupt. $11,000 a day,” Stoica told Prima Sport as reported by KickOff.
- AFP
Ngezana’s injury struggles
The exclusion of the Sebokeng-born star from Hugo Broos' provisional squad was perhaps predictable given his recent fitness record.
Ngezana has been plagued by injury problems since the beginning of 2026, managing to feature in only five league matches since the turn of the year.
Ngezana had reportedly refused to have surgery on a meniscus injury as it would have ruled him out of the World Cup, choosing instead to do rehabilitation work in the hope that he would recover in time for the tournament.
Stoica however, suggesting that there was no way the player would be ready for Bafana squad inclusion.
“There was no way he could have been included [in the World Cup squad].
"If he doesn’t understand that, what can I do?" Stoica asked.
Club officials had already anticipated this outcome weeks ago, with caretaker coach Lucian Filip acknowledging the likely snub as early as mid-May.
- FCSB
Internal friction over medical decisions
The situation has also highlighted a growing tension between the club hierarchy and Ngezana regarding his recovery process.
Stoica expressed frustration over the player's apparent reluctance to undergo surgery, which might have resolved his long-standing issues.
Despite the physical limitations, the former Amakhosi man continues to train, albeit far from his peak performance levels.
“He’s not having surgery. No. Just look at him. Does he look well? He doesn’t look well.
"Some people told us: ‘Why don’t you include a clause?’ A clause for what? Can I put him in a straitjacket and force him to have surgery? What clause could I possibly put into the contract of a player who doesn’t want surgery?
"He’s training. How is he training? As best he can, but he is training,” Stoica added in a heated explanation of the club's position.
- AFP
Dismissing the impact of the loss
While Stoica used the term "bankrupt" to highlight the frustration of the lost revenue, he later qualified his statements regarding the club's wealthy owner, Gigi Becali.
The loss of FIFA payments, which can be a vital source of income for European clubs during major tournaments, remains a bitter pill to swallow for the Bucharest outfit despite their resources.
Stoica concluded by suggesting that while the money is significant, the club must ultimately accept the reality of the situation.
"It's a bit over $200,000. Come on, does $200,000 even matter to Gigi? Did we have it and then lose it? That’s just how it is. He chose not to go to the World Cup, and that’s his business," Stoica concluded.