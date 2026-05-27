FCSB claim Siyabonga Ngezana’s Bafana Bafana squad exclusion has left them 'bankrupt'

FC Steaua București (FCSB) have expressed their deep frustration following the news that Siyabonga Ngezana will not be part of the Bafana Bafana squad heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The club's general manager, Mihai Stoica, has gone as far as to suggest the financial loss has left the club in a dire state, citing the daily compensation they would have received from FIFA had the defender been involved.

According to Stoica, the club is missing out on approximately $11,000 (around R179,000) for every day the centre-back would have been stationed with the national team at the tournament.

In a blunt assessment of the situation, the general manager claimed that the cumulative loss of over $200,000 has drastically affected their projected revenue.

“We’ve lost money over Ngezana, that’s it, we’re bankrupt. $11,000 a day,” Stoica told Prima Sport as reported by KickOff.



