FC Dinamo Bucharest react to transfer rumours linking them with Austria-based former Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart

"Personally, I know absolutely nothing," Nicolescu said as per Soccer Laduma.

"If, indeed, there are some exploratory discussions by the scouts, I can't confirm that either. Nothing has reached me.

"There is a strategy that is outlined at the end of each season. It's very difficult to sign players now, which can be done during the summer.

"It depends on what opportunities we will have. I am not necessarily against free agents," the Dinamo Bucharest president continued.

"It depends on potential, quality, growth capacity, price, and everything is in an analysis. It is hard to say that we would prefer free agents or some already with teams."