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Yusuf Maart, SV RiedSV Rief
Khothatso Leballo

FC Dinamo Bucharest react to transfer rumours linking them with Austria-based former Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart

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The former Orlando Pirates development player has been making waves in his maiden season in Austria. His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, with growing transfer rumours linking him to a potential move elsewhere. One of his reported suitors has since broken their silence, responding to speculation surrounding the central midfielder.

  • Yusuf Maart of SV RiedSV Ried on Instagram

    Maart's transfer reports

    Yusuf Maart completed a transfer from Kaizer Chiefs to Austrian Bundesliga side SV Ried ahead of the start of the 2025/26 season.

    He quickly turned himself into a regular starter at Ried and a key player.

    The 30-year-old is now being linked with a move to FC Dinamo Bucharest and the Romanian club president Andrei Nicolescu responds to the rumours.

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  • Yusuf Maart, Kaizer Chiefs, May 2025Backpage

    Dinamo Bucharest president on Maart rumours

    "Personally, I know absolutely nothing," Nicolescu said as per Soccer Laduma.

    "If, indeed, there are some exploratory discussions by the scouts, I can't confirm that either. Nothing has reached me.

    "There is a strategy that is outlined at the end of each season. It's very difficult to sign players now, which can be done during the summer.

    "It depends on what opportunities we will have. I am not necessarily against free agents," the Dinamo Bucharest president continued.

    "It depends on potential, quality, growth capacity, price, and everything is in an analysis. It is hard to say that we would prefer free agents or some already with teams."

  • Yusuf Maart, Kaizer Chiefs, September 2024Backpagepix

    Impressing in Austria

    Maart has started and finished all of Ried's last four games.

    In total, the central midfielder has played 30 games across all competitions this season as he cemented his place in the team.

    However, he did not score his trademark shots that made him popular in the Premier Soccer League.

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  • Yusuf Maart, Kaizer Chiefs, May 2025Backpage

    More opportunities for Maart

    Maart's move to Austria is expected to open doors for him to bigger leagues in Europe.

    For a player who has been a regular, he has placed himself for scouting and more opportunities.

    Should he continue with his impressive performances, he could also make a return to the Bafana Bafana squad.