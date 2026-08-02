AFP
'False and damaging' - Vinicius Jr's agency breaks silence on Arsenal links and Real Madrid future
Vini's agency slams 'unprofessional' media reports
The agency representing Vinicius, Roc Nation Sports International, has issued a scathing response to recent media coverage surrounding their high-profile clients. In a statement released on Sunday, the organisation, founded by music mogul Jay-Z, expressed deep frustration with the nature of reporting during the current transfer window.
While the statement did not explicitly name the specific reports it was addressing, it comes at a time when rumours regarding a potential exit from the Santiago Bernabeu for the Brazilian international have reached a fever pitch.
Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports International, took to Instagram to voice his concerns directly. "Roc Nation Sports International and our entire team cannot stand idle when unprofessional and uninformed media publish fake and damaging information for attention-seeking purposes," Yormark stated.
"This is especially unacceptable when it personally targets our clients without any foundation. It is disruptive, harmful and libellous. Media outlets and journalists need to hold themselves more accountable."
- Getty Images Sport
Arsenal monitoring contract standoff
Despite the firm rebuttal from his representatives, Vinicius remains a primary topic of discussion in the Premier League. The 26-year-old is entering the final period of his current contract in the Spanish capital, and reports suggest that negotiations over an extension have hit a visible impasse.
This uncertainty has alerted the hierarchy at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners reportedly prepared to break their traditional wage structure and leverage lucrative image rights to secure one of the world's most elite talents. The Gunners have been closely monitoring Vinicius situation at the Bernabeu.
Arsenal's interest is well-documented, though no formal club-to-club negotiations have commenced. The North London side has been exceptionally active in the market, seeking the marginal gains necessary to overhaul their domestic rivals.
Arteta addresses transfer ambition
Arsenal manager Arteta has done little to quiet the noise, offering intriguing responses when questioned about the possibility of signing the Madrid talisman. During the club's pre-season tour, Arteta was directly asked about the links and responded with a smile before discussing the club's broader strategy.
"Well, we are already active trying to improve and evolve the team – that's clear," Arteta responded to the big transfer market questions by highlighting the club's desire for growth.
"We expect to have movements in the next few weeks, obviously, because we want to get better like anybody else, and you can just see the transfer market and our opponents what we are doing."
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Mourinho counts on Vinicius return
While the Premier League whispers continue, Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho remains focused on the season ahead with his star forward. The Portuguese manager, who recently returned to the Madrid dugout, has been managing a fragmented squad during pre-season due to the extended breaks granted to players who participated in the latter stages of the World Cup.
"I’m concerned about not having everyone, and I would like to have three weeks of work with the others. It’s not possible," Mourinho said via the club's official website. "On Monday, Vini Jr, Brahim, and Bernardo will arrive. Little by little, until the boys who played in the World Cup semifinals and final arrive, with the final being only Cucurella."
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