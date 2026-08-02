Jose Mourinho confirms Vinicius Junior will join Real Madrid soon amid Arsenal transfer rumors

Mourinho oversaw his first game since returning to Madrid dugout on Saturday, a 2-2 pre-season draw against Fiorentina at the Worthersee Stadium. Madrid raced into a two-goal lead through Endrick and academy product Alexis Ciria, though they were eventually pegged back by strikes from Roberto Piccoli and Moise Kean. Mourinho noted that his team displayed "three faces" during the encounter: fresh, tired, and super tired.

“I liked everything. It was a Madrid with three faces: fresh, tired, and super tired. The fresh team played very well, and the 2-1 scoreline was far too short," Mourinho noted. “The first half was of very high quality, and we could have been leading three or four to nil comfortably."

"In the second half, the game became more physical against a typically Italian team with great physicality. After that, we saw Moise Kean playing in the area against two 18-year-olds, who had a great game and are growing, but physically, they are not yet at the level to handle someone like Moise. The third face, which I also liked a lot, was the super tired face, but where the team knew how to be a team, control the game, and regain dominance."