FAKE NEWS! SAFA deny offering Hugo Broos a one year contract extension - 'These reports are false, unfounded and misleading'
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Initial reactions
When the news began circulating this week that the South African Football Association (SAFA) had moved to secure the future of Bafana Bafana by offering head coach Hugo Broos a one-year contract extension the reactions were generally positive.
The prospect of Broos staying on received a ringing endorsement from some of the most respected figures in South African football as both Teko Modise and Josta Dladla were quoted voicing support for the move.
Now however, SAFA have moved to squash the original reports as "false, unfounded and misleading."
- Safa
Fake news!
In a strongly worded statement released on SAFA.net, the governing body lashed out at the reports:
22 July 2026 – The South African Football Association (SAFA) has learnt with concern of reports and rumours being circulated by respected media houses alleging that Bafana Bafana Head Coach Hugo Broos has been offered or issued with a one-year contract extension.
SAFA wishes to categorically state that these reports are false, unfounded and misleading.
To set the record straight, SAFA has not issued any contract to any coach in respect of the Bafana Bafana head coach position. Coach Hugo Broos remains under contract with SAFA until the end of July 2026, in accordance with his existing agreement.
The Association’s governance processes regarding the Bafana Bafana technical team have not yet been concluded. Therefore no decision has been taken, and no contract has been issued or approved by the National Executive Committee.
The statement continues...
It is therefore regrettable that reports have been published alleging that Coach Broos has already received a contract extension, with some publications further attributing these claims to unnamed sources. Such reporting creates unnecessary speculation, misinforms the football public and undermines the Association’s established decision-making processes.
SAFA further appeals to all media houses to uphold the highest standards of responsible journalism by affording the Association a right of response before publishing allegations or claims relating to its affairs. A simple request for comment would enable SAFA to verify facts and assist in preventing the publication and circulation of unfounded or unsupported reports.
SAFA remains committed to transparent communication and will make an official announcement on the Bafana Bafana coaching positions once the appropriate internal processes have been completed and the relevant decisions have been taken by the Association’s structures.
The Association thanks its stakeholders and the public for their continued support and encourages them to rely only on official SAFA communication channels for accurate information regarding national team matters.
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What's next?
It was widely understood that the SAFA Technical Committee had already reached an advanced stage in its recruitment process to replace Broos who had indicated he is ready to retire from coaching when his contract expired after the World Cup.
However, the 74-year-old has given recent interviews in his home country Belgium which indicated he was not quite ready to retire fully.
It is thought that former national team coach Pitso Mosimane is the front runner for Broos' head coach role but, as SAFA's statement reiterates, the process is still underway.
Broos is due in the country over the next couple of weeks and we will undoubtedly get clarity over his position then.
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