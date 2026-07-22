FAKE NEWS! SAFA deny offering Hugo Broos a one year contract extension - 'These reports are false, unfounded and misleading'

When the news began circulating this week that the South African Football Association (SAFA) had moved to secure the future of Bafana Bafana by offering head coach Hugo Broos a one-year contract extension the reactions were generally positive.

The prospect of Broos staying on received a ringing endorsement from some of the most respected figures in South African football as both Teko Modise and Josta Dladla were quoted voicing support for the move.

Now however, SAFA have moved to squash the original reports as "false, unfounded and misleading."