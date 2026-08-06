Fabian McCarthy breaks silence on his son Aden McCarthy moving from Kaizer Chiefs to Europe - 'I think the move came at the right time'

Aden McCarthy recently completed a significant transfer to Azerbaijan outfit Sabah FK, a move that signals the start of his journey in European football.

The young defender caught the eye of international scouts following a stellar campaign with the Kaizer Chiefs senior squad, where he proved to be one of the most consistent performers in the South African top flight.

The move comes on the back of a busy season where Aden made 31 appearances across all competitions for the Glamour Boys.

His contributions were not limited to his defensive duties, as he also managed to find the back of the net twice.

His reliability at the back was a cornerstone of the Chiefs' campaign, helping the Soweto giants secure a respectable third-place finish in the league.















