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Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Fabian McCarthy breaks silence on his son Aden McCarthy moving from Kaizer Chiefs to Europe - 'I think the move came at the right time'

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Former Amakhosi stalwart has opened up about the emotional rollercoaster of watching his son secure a high-profile move to European football. The 22-year-old defender recently traded the familiar surroundings of Naturena for Azerbaijan side Sabah FK after a breakout season in the Premier Soccer League.

  • Vusimuzi Mncube Sekhukhune United Aden McCarthy, Inacio Miguel Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    A dream European transition for McCarthy junior

    Aden McCarthy recently completed a significant transfer to Azerbaijan outfit Sabah FK, a move that signals the start of his journey in European football.

    The young defender caught the eye of international scouts following a stellar campaign with the Kaizer Chiefs senior squad, where he proved to be one of the most consistent performers in the South African top flight.

    The move comes on the back of a busy season where Aden made 31 appearances across all competitions for the Glamour Boys.

    His contributions were not limited to his defensive duties, as he also managed to find the back of the net twice.

    His reliability at the back was a cornerstone of the Chiefs' campaign, helping the Soweto giants secure a respectable third-place finish in the league.





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  • Fabian McCarthy, ex-Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns defender, August 2018BackpagePix

    Fabian reacts to the timing of the deal

    Speaking about the move, Fabian McCarthy admitted that seeing his son depart for Europe has been an overwhelming experience for the entire family.

    Despite the sudden nature of the transfer, the former Bafana Bafana international believes the timing is perfect for his son's development.

    While the transfer window often brings uncertainty, Fabian expressed immense pride in how quickly Aden adapted to the pressures of representing a club as massive as Chiefs.

    He acknowledged that while the Amakhosi faithful might have wanted to see more of him in the gold and black jersey, the opportunity was too good to pass up.

    "Look, I am still even getting goosebumps, and I think the move came at the right time,” McCarthy told FARPost.

    “Maybe on the Chiefs’ side, it happened too soon. But I am glad, I am happy, and I am proud.

    "I must say he’s done so well in a very short space of time, the season that he had at Chiefs in the first team. Well, he’s a product of development, but I can only say from me, my wife and the family, we are so proud of him.”


  • Dr Kaizer Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2025Backpage

    Tribute to the Amakhosi hierarchy

    The McCarthy family remains deeply connected to the Amakhosi, and Fabian was quick to show his appreciation for the club's role in Aden's growth.

    The young defender is a product of the Naturena youth system, having excelled in the DStv Diski Challenge before making his mark in the senior team.

    “We are happy for him, and we wish him all the best. We will support him wherever we can, also to the Chiefs fans and the management, Bra K [Dr Kaizer Motaung], Bobby [Motaung], K Junior [Kaizer Motaung Jr].

    "Everybody at Chiefs, thank you for supporting Aden. Thank you for showing him the ropes and making him aware of what it meant to be at Kaizer Chiefs,” added McCarthy.



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  • Aden McCarthy, Bradley Cross and Ashley du Preez, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Hopes for a successful European career

    As Aden prepares for the challenges of Azerbaijani football and the prospect of continental competition, his father is confident that the foundation laid at Chiefs will serve him well.

    Fabian believes that Aden has already proven his critics wrong by establishing himself as a top-tier defender in South Africa.

    "I can’t say much, but he really showed a lot of people that he can wear the T-shirt, and he deserved to be there.

    "Look, he will always be a Khosi For Life. I just wish him all the best, and I hope he achieves his dreams.

    "This is just part of his dream, and as a family, we are just happy and support him," Fabian concluded.

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