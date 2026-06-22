Kaizer Chiefs defender's move to European league assessed by former Qarabag striker - 'I won't say he made a wrong choice'

Dino Ndlovu knows more than most about the footballing landscape in Azerbaijan, having paved the way for South Africans in the region during his successful stint with Qarabag.

Despite the league often flying under the radar for South African fans, Ndlovu is adamant that McCarthy has made a smart career move.

"Firstly, he's gone to the right league despite what people think.

"Those leagues are improving. In Azerbaijan, they bring in players from Brazil and Portugal," Ndlovu told Soccer Laduma.

The striker, who was the first South African to play in Azerbaijan back in 2016, believes the technical level is higher than many give it credit for.



