'Expect great things' - Jobe Bellingham makes vow to Borussia Dortmund fans after mixed first season in Germany

After a first season at Dortmund marked by highs and lows, Bellingham ready for the next stage of his career. Dortmund’s management sees him as a future key player who can fill the gap left by his brother Jude before his move to Real Madrid. During Dortmund's tour of Japan, the midfielder made it clear that he no longer wants to be seen as a promising young prospect, but as an established professional.

Bellingham told reporters during the Far East tour: “I’ve played a lot of games in my career, I’m not a young kid anymore. There are many players younger than me.”