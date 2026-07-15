EXCLUSIVE: England hero Jude Bellingham told how he can beat Harry Kane to Ballon d'Or as Michael Owen urges Three Lions to step up a gear in World Cup semi-final against Argentina

Kane and Bellingham have six goals apiece at FIFA’s flagship event. Between them, they have carried England into the last four - clearing hurdles of dogged defences, high altitude and sweltering temperatures along the way.

Messi and Argentina are next up. Owen famously announced himself on the grandest of stages when netting a stunning solo goal against the Albiceleste at the 1998 World Cup. He returned to haunt them when bagging a dramatic brace at the end of a friendly contest in November 2005 - the last time that two old adversaries locked horns.

Bellingham and Kane will be hoping to make more headlines in Atlanta, but could do with a little more assistance from those around them. While there can be no questioning the heart and spirit displayed by the Three Lions so far, performances have been slightly frenetic at times and greater guile is required to complement the graft.

Owen said: “I totally agree. I was maybe a little outlier in the game against Mexico. Everybody’s saying it was the greatest performance they'd ever seen. I mean, I must have been watching a different game.

“I thought it was the most dramatic. We've been involved in some really dramatic games over the years, England, but I thought it was exciting, it was dramatic, it was heroic, it was a lot of things, and it was a good performance. But as you say, we couldn't keep the ball for three passes in the first half. And then we go down to 10 men and we couldn't keep the ball for two passes. Half the time we were just clearing it.

“It was not a performance that you think, ‘right, OK, repeat that against France and we'll beat them’. No way on earth. No way on earth that we play like that against France - we get our arses smacked! We've got to play better than that.

“Now, it was great in so many other ways, and obviously because we had a red card and all these different things, of course it was, and it was amazing. And as I say, heroic and all the rest of it. But, you know, there's still more, I believe, there's still better performances in these players.

“You could argue Norway played better than us. And how many Norway players could get into our team? None. Maybe one. If you prefer [Erling] Haaland to Kane, OK, I'll argue with you, but, you know, fine. They played better than us.

“So we still can play a lot better and we will need to play a lot better. But I do think the teams that we're about to face, or the team, hopefully teams, will bring out better performances in us because we will have to. It's just a natural thing that you can rise to those types of games, I feel. I think we're going to need to play better and I think we will.”