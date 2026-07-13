Whatever! Jude Bellingham vs Thomas Tuchel is an England ‘storm in a teacup’ at 2026 World Cup despite ‘history’ between the pair

Delivering his verdict on that saga, ex-Three Lions defender Pallister - speaking courtesy of NetBet Sport - told GOAL: “I don't think any England fan has said that we were great the other night [against Norway]. I think that's a gimme.

“I don't think it was a great game. I think both teams suffered in the heat. I think people have to understand how tough that is. And I get why Jude said it, because I was away on holiday in 35 degrees heat, and I couldn't even sunbathe in it. I just spent the time in the swimming pool!

“So they're playing at temperatures that were nearly 40 degrees. I played in something similar to that in Thailand, and it's horrendous to play football in. There's no air. You know what I mean? You do a sprint, and you feel like you've done a marathon. It's so tough. I get it's 50-50 for both teams, but I think it affects the game and affects the performance. I think a few players have said that now.

“Tuchel's right, we didn't play great. I think Jude's right as well. You have to understand what that game was like to play in. That is so hard to bear and perform at the highest level when at times you're just looking to breathe. So, I wouldn't read too much into it.

“We know there's probably a little bit of history there between the two of them - he's left him out with squads, he's left him out with teams. I think for a period of time, it was probably the right thing to do for Jude and for the England team.

“He's the manager, he's the boss, you don't really want to be taking him on. I think he probably did the right thing in that early part of the relationship with Jude. We're now seeing the very, very best of him.

“He's one of the outstanding performers in the World Cup. He's been immense for England. He's scored the goals, he's shown that he's a world-class talent, and he's got a hunger and desire to carry that team and get it to where, hopefully, we can be celebrating a World Cup win.

“I hope it's nothing more than a storm in a teacup. I wouldn't expect it to be more than that. Jude's desperate to put another win in that World Cup history of England. I would expect another massive performance from him against Argentina.”