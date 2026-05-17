Ex-PSL star slams Abdeslam Ouaddou for ‘disappointing’ selection as Orlando Pirates title dream hangs by a thread - 'Starting with Simphiwe Selepe in a game like this'

Orlando Pirates fans were left stunned on Saturday as the Buccaneers could only manage a 0-0 draw against Durban City at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

The result keeps the Sea Robbers in second place with 66 points, trailing leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by two points heading into the final day of the season.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye was quick to point the finger at coach Abdeslam Ouaddou for his tactical choices.



