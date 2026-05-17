Ex-PSL star slams Abdeslam Ouaddou for ‘disappointing’ selection as Orlando Pirates title dream hangs by a thread - 'Starting with Simphiwe Selepe in a game like this'
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Selection gamble
Orlando Pirates fans were left stunned on Saturday as the Buccaneers could only manage a 0-0 draw against Durban City at the Orlando Amstel Arena.
The result keeps the Sea Robbers in second place with 66 points, trailing leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by two points heading into the final day of the season.
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye was quick to point the finger at coach Abdeslam Ouaddou for his tactical choices.
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'It was disappointing how he started'
Speaking on iDiski TV, the outspoken analyst expressed his bewilderment at the decision to hand a start to Simphiwe Selepe in such a high-stakes encounter.
"And going to the game just the starting 11, I’m surprised at Ouaddou starting with Simphiwe Selepe in a game like this," Khanye remarked.
"Ouaddou has experience of coaching in the Betway Premiership and coaching from where he was before. It was disappointing how he started."
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Lack of PSL match fitness creates nerves
Khanye specifically highlighted the psychological and physical toll of throwing an underprepared player into the deep end during a championship decider.
The analyst suggested that training ground preparation is no substitute for the intensity of a live match environment.
Detailing his concerns, Khanye added, "The boy got a yellow card in 20 minutes, and I wasn’t surprised because if you don’t play competitive football for a while, even if you train with the team, you are still nervous. You lack confidence."
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What comes next for Pirates?
With the whole week set to keep Bucs faithful on a knife-edge ahead of their decisive clash against Orbit College.
All roads now lead to Mbombela, where Ouaddou and his charges carry the weight of expectation and the chance to write their names into history.
The big talking point, however, will be team selection, with all eyes on whether Ouaddou sticks with Selepe once again in such a high-stakes encounter, or opts for a tactical shuffle for the moment of truth.