"Everyone has failed there": a strongly worded warning to Nagelsmann about the Manchester United trap

Nagelsmann sits on a list of five managers United officials have reportedly sounded out unofficially, bracing for a decision to sack Carrick early in the season.
According to the Mirror, citing the Daily Mail, German director of signings Christoph Freund is pushing hard for Nagelsmann and views him as the frontrunner for the job.
The board, meanwhile, face mounting pressure over their handling of managers. Since Ineos took over the running of the club, they backed Erik ten Hag only to sack him soon after, then appointed Ruben Amorim, who lasted a little over a year, before handing Carrick the permanent post despite questions over his experience.
Defeat to Como has only deepened the doubts over Carrick's future. A move for Nagelsmann stays on the table, even with warnings about the risk of taking charge at one of the clubs most prone to technical upheaval in recent years.
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