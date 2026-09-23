Pio and Sebastiano Esposito target historic joint Italy appearance as Azzurri sibling history unfolds

Forward duo Pio and Sebastiano Esposito have earned simultaneous call-ups from Italy head coach Roberto Mancini for the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign. If both feature in the same match, they will update a national team statistic untouched since November 2000, when Simone and Filippo Inzaghi shared the pitch for 11 minutes against England.

Only three pairs of brothers have ever played simultaneously for the senior Italian national team: Giuseppe and Felice Milano in 1912, Aldo and Luigi Cevenini in 1915, and the Inzaghi duo.

Other famous siblings earned call-ups together without playing simultaneously, such as Giuseppe and Franco Baresi at Euro 1980, and twins Cristian and Damiano Zenoni in 2001.



