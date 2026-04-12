Esperance vs Mamelodi Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Esperance and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
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Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Esperance and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
|Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
|Game:
|Esperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns
|Date:
|12 April 2026
|Kick-off:
|21h00 SA Time
|Venue:
|Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1
Esperance forward Boualia Kouceila is ruled out after tearing his Achilles tendon
Another forward Chehab El Jebali is also a doubt with injury, which could be a huge blow for coach Patrice Beaumelle.
Esperance Possible XI: Ben Said, Ben Ali, Hamida, Danho, Haj Ali, Jabri, Jelassi, Keita, Ogbelu, Tka, Yan Sasse
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Masandawana will be without left-back Aubrey Modiba who was red-carded during the quarter-final, second-leg against Stade Malien.
But coach Miguel Cardoso might not be worrying much with Divine Lunga around to step in for Modiba.
Winger Monnapule Saleng is back on the sidelines injured, but his absence was not felt in recent games.Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Lunga, Kekana, Ndamane, Mokoena, Allende, Adams, Ntsabeleng, Matthews, Leon
Esperance are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions and that says a lot about their pedigree.
For a side that eliminated Al Ahly at the quarter-final stage, it was a huge statement that Sundowns cannot ignore.
However, the Brazilians themselves are bubbling from a 10-match winning streak in the league.
But their last Champions League outing was 2-0 defeat away at Stade Malien, and if they play the way they did in Mali, Esperance might have a field day.
Cardoso will be facing his former side, Esperance, whom he eliminated at the quarter-final stage last season.
Head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 8, 2025
|Esperance 0-0 Sundowns
|CAF Champions League
|April 1, 2025
|Sundowns 1-0 Esperance
|CAF Champions League