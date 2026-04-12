Esperance vs Mamelodi Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Use this slide to consider what could happen next 🤔 for the teams, players, managers etc involved.

Avoid just listing an upcoming fixture - what sort of test are they up against? How’s their recent form been? What’s notable about the next game, or run of games? What else is on the horizon - cup draws, international breaks, injury returns, transfer windows?

Write your own sub-header, via the slide 'Headline' box above, that is relevant to the content in the slide, includes key words and appropriately summarises what's been written.

Add an image 🖼️, via the 'Post image/media' box below. It shouldn't be the same as what's been used in earlier slides or the main image.

Finally, and before saving and passing on the CS link for sub-editing, make sure you add the SEO headline and Description 🌐 via the boxes below. The 'SEO headline' should be the same as the main headline, while the 'Description' needs to be a overall summary of what the story is about and consider relevant SEO terms.

Once you've read the above instructions, delete all the text and add in your own copy.