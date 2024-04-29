Esperance coach Miguel Cardoso, April 2024.BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Esperance boss Miguel Cardoso - 'I have coached in the Camp Nou against Barcelona, but beating Mamelodi Sundowns is my biggest achievement'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCCAF Champions LeagueEsperanceRhulani MokwenaTS GalaxyEsperance vs CS SfaxienCS SfaxienLigue IMamelodi Sundowns FC vs TS Galaxy

The Portuguese-born mentor was appointed head coach at the four-time African champions in January and he managed to guide the team to the finals. 

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Cardoso explains what it means to beat Sundowns
  • Esperance beat Masandawana in Caf CL semi-finals
  • Tunisian giants will play Al Ahly in the final
Article continues below

Editors' Picks