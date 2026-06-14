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Eric Tinkler of Sekhukhune UnitedBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Eric Tinkler eyes Bafana Bafana job while shutting down KZN move - 'I haven't had any talks with Durban City'

South Africa
G. Hunt
Premier Soccer League
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
World Cup
Sekhukhune United
Orlando Pirates
Durban City
Cape Town City FC
H. Broos

The former Sekhukhune United head coach has put his hand up for the South African national team vacancy after Hugo Broos' impending retirement. The veteran coach also took the opportunity to address mounting speculation regarding his next move at club level.

  • Eric Tinkler, Sekhukhune United, September 2025Backpage

    A dream return to the national setup

    The coaching landscape in South Africa is bracing for a major shift as Hugo Broos has confirmed his intention to step down following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    This announcement has immediately sparked debate over who is best equipped to lead the next generation. Having already reached the pinnacle as a player, Eric Tinkler is making no secret of his desire to scale the same heights from the dugout.


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  • Eric Tinkler of Sekhukhune UnitedBackpagepix

    'It's the wish of every coach'

    "I think it's the wish of every coach to coach his national team," Tinkler told KickOff.

    "But whether that will happen or not, who knows?"

    The former Orlando Pirates tactician carries a pedigree that few can match.



  • Eric Tinkler and Gavin Hunt, Sekhukhune United vs Durban CityBackpage

    Dismissing the Durban City rumours

    While the national team job remains a long-term goal, Tinkler found himself addressing more immediate reports linking him with a return to KwaZulu-Natal.

    Speculation has been rife that Durban City may consider the experienced coach following their impressive debut season in the Premier Soccer League.

    However, the ex-Cape Town City coach has moved quickly to distance himself from those claims for the time being.

    "Regarding Durban City, at the moment I'm still in Cape Town. But I can tell you now that I haven't had any talks with Durban City," Tinkler clarified, effectively pouring cold water on the idea that a deal is already in place.

    The links to City were intensified by Tinkler’s previous working relationship with chairman Farook Kadodia, but it appears any potential reunion is not yet on the cards as the coach assesses his options following his recent departure from Sekhukhune United.


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  • Danny Jordaan and SAFA NEC membersBackpagepix

    A proven track record in the PSL

    Tinkler’s availability has put several clubs on high alert, given his reputation for tactical discipline and his ability to deliver results under duress.

    SAFA officials are likely to keep a close eye on his movements, as a domestically-based coach with continental experience often ticks many of the federation's boxes.

    As the search for Broos’ replacement eventually begins in earnest, the debate will likely center on whether to opt for local expertise or another foreign appointment.

    Tinkler’s openness to taking the reins suggests he is ready for the challenge.

World Cup
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Czechia
CZE
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA