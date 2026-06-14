Eric Tinkler eyes Bafana Bafana job while shutting down KZN move - 'I haven't had any talks with Durban City'

While the national team job remains a long-term goal, Tinkler found himself addressing more immediate reports linking him with a return to KwaZulu-Natal.

Speculation has been rife that Durban City may consider the experienced coach following their impressive debut season in the Premier Soccer League.

However, the ex-Cape Town City coach has moved quickly to distance himself from those claims for the time being.

"Regarding Durban City, at the moment I'm still in Cape Town. But I can tell you now that I haven't had any talks with Durban City," Tinkler clarified, effectively pouring cold water on the idea that a deal is already in place.

The links to City were intensified by Tinkler’s previous working relationship with chairman Farook Kadodia, but it appears any potential reunion is not yet on the cards as the coach assesses his options following his recent departure from Sekhukhune United.



