Eric Tinkler eyes Bafana Bafana job while shutting down KZN move - 'I haven't had any talks with Durban City'
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A dream return to the national setup
The coaching landscape in South Africa is bracing for a major shift as Hugo Broos has confirmed his intention to step down following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
This announcement has immediately sparked debate over who is best equipped to lead the next generation. Having already reached the pinnacle as a player, Eric Tinkler is making no secret of his desire to scale the same heights from the dugout.
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'It's the wish of every coach'
"I think it's the wish of every coach to coach his national team," Tinkler told KickOff.
"But whether that will happen or not, who knows?"
The former Orlando Pirates tactician carries a pedigree that few can match.
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Dismissing the Durban City rumours
While the national team job remains a long-term goal, Tinkler found himself addressing more immediate reports linking him with a return to KwaZulu-Natal.
Speculation has been rife that Durban City may consider the experienced coach following their impressive debut season in the Premier Soccer League.
However, the ex-Cape Town City coach has moved quickly to distance himself from those claims for the time being.
"Regarding Durban City, at the moment I'm still in Cape Town. But I can tell you now that I haven't had any talks with Durban City," Tinkler clarified, effectively pouring cold water on the idea that a deal is already in place.
The links to City were intensified by Tinkler’s previous working relationship with chairman Farook Kadodia, but it appears any potential reunion is not yet on the cards as the coach assesses his options following his recent departure from Sekhukhune United.
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A proven track record in the PSL
Tinkler’s availability has put several clubs on high alert, given his reputation for tactical discipline and his ability to deliver results under duress.
SAFA officials are likely to keep a close eye on his movements, as a domestically-based coach with continental experience often ticks many of the federation's boxes.
As the search for Broos’ replacement eventually begins in earnest, the debate will likely center on whether to opt for local expertise or another foreign appointment.
Tinkler’s openness to taking the reins suggests he is ready for the challenge.