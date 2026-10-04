Enzo Fernandez pleads for Lionel Scaloni to stay as Argentina prepare for life after Lionel Messi

Speaking to TyC Sports after the match, the midfielder stressed the importance of retaining the head coach to remain competitive. Fernandez said: "It would be very important for us that Lionel [Scaloni] stays; he built all of this. We have to keep competing at the highest level."

Addressing the reality of the captain's departure from the international stage, he added: "Now we have to process the fact that Leo is leaving and continue on the same path we've been on."