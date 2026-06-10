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Game delayed! England's last World Cup warm-up clash pushed back as Florida storm floods pitch
Storm chaos hits Orlando
The Three Lions were scheduled to face Costa Rica at the Inter&Co Stadium on Wednesday evening, but the kick-off time has been significantly pushed back. Images from the ground showed water pooling on the playing surface as a heavy downpour hampered the final logistics of Thomas Tuchel's pre-tournament preparations.
The decision to hold the match was quickly communicated to fans through official channels. A statement from England's official social media confirmed the delay and it was later confirmed that the game will kick off one hour later than originally scheduled.
"Following a pitch inspection at the stadium, today’s match against Costa Rica will now kick off at 10pm (UK time) – subject to there being no further lightning strikes in the area," England's account shared.
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Fans told to take shelter
Safety has become the primary concern for organisers as lightning strikes were reported in the immediate vicinity of the stadium. Large screens inside the arena displayed urgent warnings, advising supporters who had arrived early to "take shelter" and move away from open areas until the electrical storm passed.
The adverse weather has triggered formal warnings across the local area, casting doubt on when play might actually begin. Despite the deluge, local officials remain optimistic that the friendly will eventually be completed, though the schedule for the evening remains in flux as staff work to drain the surface.
History of weather disruption in the USA
This is far from the first time a major footballing event has been disrupted by the volatile weather in the United States. During the Club World Cup last year, several matches faced similar delays, leading some figures in the game to question the suitability of certain regions for summer tournaments. Chelsea's clash with Benfica was one of six games affected, eventually taking four hours and 38 minutes to finish.
Speaking after that ordeal, then-Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was vocal about his frustrations, stating: "If you suspend seven, eight games, that means that probably is not the right place to do this competition." Consequently, FIFA has adopted a case-by-case approach for matches hosted in the Gulf Coast and Southeast regions of America to manage the inevitable threat of thunderstorms.
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Heat and humidity remains a factor
Beyond the immediate threat of rain and lightning, England's squad is also grappling with intense humidity and temperatures exceeding 30 degrees. This has led to the implementation of mandatory water breaks in each half, a measure designed to protect player welfare during the upcoming World Cup campaign.
However, captain Harry Kane has moved to downplay concerns regarding the climate in North America. Following a previous warm-up win over New Zealand, the striker said: "The drinks breaks help. A lot of people are talking about the heat but I don’t think it’s going to be as big a factor as what some people say. Me personally and a few of the boys who have been training for a while in it felt fine today. We’re all athletes, we’re all professionals and have played in warm weather conditions before."