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Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

England’s two-touch master! Man Utd star Kobbie Mainoo wows Three Lions team-mates with tricks and flicks

England
World Cup
K. Mainoo
J. Trafford
V. Livramento

Kobbie Mainoo continues to establish himself as one of the most technically gifted players in the England setup, even leaving his teammates in awe during training. The Manchester United midfielder has been singled out for his incredible close control as Thomas Tuchel’s side prepares for World Cup action in the United States.

  • Mainoo’s technical masterclass in Florida

    The United sensation has quickly become a focal point of the England squad, not just for his maturity on the pitch but for his dazzling displays on the training turf. During the Three Lions’ base camp in Florida, Mainoo’s ability to manipulate the ball under pressure has become a major talking point among the squad members.

    In a recent episode of the Lions’ Den, Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento was quick to highlight the 21-year-old as the standout performer in daily drills. When asked about a specific moment that forced him to stop and take notice, Livramento didn't hesitate to name the United Academy graduate as the player who has impressed him the most.

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    Livramento hails 'two-touch' specialist

    According to Livramento, Mainoo's technical floor is significantly higher than many expected, with the midfielder displaying a level of flair that is rare even at the international level. The defender noted that Mainoo’s ability to keep the ball moving with minimal contact makes him a nightmare to play against in tight spaces.

    “One thing that's like, seeing Kobbie play two-touch. He's so good at two-touch. He'd be passing it or flicking it with his ankle and that,” Livramento explained.

  • Speed and passing quality of the Three Lions

    It wasn't just Mainoo receiving the plaudits during the camp. Goalkeeper James Trafford and Livramento also discussed the other elite attributes they would love to steal from their international team-mates. While technique was the focus for Mainoo, others were praised for their raw physical and playmaking abilities.

    Trafford admitted he was most envious of the explosive speed possessed by attackers Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford in the squad. “The first one that came to my head was Ant's or Rashy's pace,” he said.

    Meanwhile, Livramento looked to Arsenal's creative spark for his ideal attribute, stating: “I'll say Eberechi Eze’s passing. Yeah. I'll take Ebs' passing.”

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    Life away from the pitch

    The atmosphere in Florida remains light-hearted despite the heavy expectations on the team. Beyond the footballing talk, the duo provided a glimpse into their alternative lives had they not made it as professional athletes.

    Livramento joked about his career prospects in the corporate world, admitting: “I'd probably be in sales.” Trafford, on the other hand, stayed true to his roots with a much more rural ambition. When asked what he would be doing if he wasn't between the sticks for England, his answer was clear: “I'd be a farmer.”

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